Riyadh, KSA: Automechanika Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s leading regional trade show for the automotive aftermarket industry, has confirmed over 50 high-profile expert speakers will take to the Automechanika Academy stage, highlighting the event’s role in shaping the future of Saudi Arabia’s automotive aftermarket sector.

Taking place from 28-30 April at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC), the seventh edition of the sold-out exhibition will showcase a range of sessions as part of its conference offering, addressing how Saudi Arabia is taking strides to localise production and focusing focuses on becoming a regional automotive manufacturing and aftermarket hub.

According to research by Statista, Saudi Arabia accounts for nearly 50% of the region’s car sales, with over 600,000 new vehicles registered annually, resulting in a booming aftermarket sector. With the automotive industry being crucial to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the country aims to produce 700,000 vehicles as part of its economic diversification strategy.

Following the success of the 2024 edition, Automechanika Academy will deliver cutting-edge insights and facilitate knowledge exchange across the automotive ecosystem. The three-day conference will bring together government stakeholders, aftermarket leaders, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Electric Vehicle (EV) innovators, and supply chain strategists to address the sector’s most pressing themes.

Licensed to 1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, Automechanika Riyadh will feature a range of sessions, panel discussions, and presentations from experts within the automotive sector.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “Saudi Arabia’s push to localise vehicle production is fueling massive growth in the aftermarket sector. With expanding demand driven by growing vehicle fleets, aging cars, an increasing number of female drivers, and technological advancements, the need for reliable, innovative, and sustainable aftermarket services is greater than ever.”

The opening day, held under the theme Localisation and Aftermarket Innovation, will shine a spotlight on KSA’s vision to become a leading regional automotive player, with discussions covering, among others, the King Salman Automotive Cluster, and its role in Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification. Speakers include Majid Abdullah Matbouly, Chief Industrial Valley Officer, Emaar, the Economic City, Dr Faisal Al-Kadi, CEO, Al-Kadi Commerce & Industry, and Eng. Aftab Ahmed, Chief Advisor - Automotive Cluster, National Industrial Development Centre, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

Day two will see the focus shift to operational excellence and sustainability, addressing topics such as logistics optimisations, digital tools, ADAS technologies, and e-commerce in parts distribution. Key speakers include Sanel Hodzic, CEO, Cyber Automotive Solutions, and Salman Alsuhaibaney, Founder and CEO, Morni, who will share real-world insights into sustainable, customer-centric models.

The final day will include workshops, from, amongst others, Rudy Shukri, Business Leader & Coach, Tiqani, who will address skills shortages, digital change and aligning business goals with workforce capabilities to ensure long-term industry growth. In addition, other workshops on the day will include Bridging hybrid automotive technology – preparing technicians for advanced hybrid vehicle servicing by Abdullah Ismail Badawi, Technical Instructor, Saudi Japanese Automobile High Institute (SJAHI), where he will take a deep dive into hybrid technology and servicing.

Aly Hefny, Show Manager, Automechanika Riyadh, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “The Automechanika Academy has become an important platform for driving forward the conversations surrounding the region’s automotive ecosystem As Saudi Arabia accelerates its transformation into a manufacturing and mobility hub, the Academy offers a unique opportunity for industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to come together, exchange insights, and shape the future of the aftermarket sector in alignment with Vision 2030.”

Following the success of the record-breaking 2024 event, the upcoming edition will expand to five halls, with a total floor space increase of 70% year-over-year, and is expected to accommodate approximately 19,000 visitors.

The product areas showcased at Automechanika Riyadh include Parts & Components, Electronics & Systems, Tires & Batteries, Oils & Lubricants, Accessories & Customising, Diagnostics & Repairs, Body & Paint, and Car Wash & Care.

About Automechanika Riyadh

Automechanika Riyadh, licensed by Messe Frankfurt GmbH, will take place from 28 April – 30 April 2025 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre. This will be the 7th edition of Automechanika in Saudi Arabia as the leading exhibition dedicated to the automotive aftermarket industry in the Kingdom. The dedicated exhibition is one of 14 instalments of Automechanika – the most successful and largest automotive aftermarket exhibition brand in the world.

About 1st Arabia

1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences is a leading exhibition & conference organizer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Riyadh, 1st Arabia has regional offices in Jordan and is set to expand its operations in more countries regionally. 1st Arabia organizes top international trade exhibitions and conferences that provide unparalleled networking and business opportunities for companies looking to excel and grow within the Kingdom. Apart from conducting quality and high profile B2B trade fairs, country specific shows, corporate events, conferences, events management and festivals, 1st Arabia also provides a complete marketing tool and exhibition solutions to their valued clients. 1st Arabia is the only MICE organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who is a member of the International Organizations like IAEE, ICCA, MPI PCMA, SISO and, UFI.