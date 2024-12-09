Abu Dhabi, UAE –The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), in partnership with the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, has concluded a successful second edition of its Determination Week.

Drawing more than 2,000 People of Determination across a range of events, Determination Week underscored the importance of inclusivity and accessibility for children and youth of determination in Abu Dhabi, ensuring their ability to engage in social, recreational, and educational activities.

In line with the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination 2020-2024, DCT Abu Dhabi also launched the first sign language video translation of a guided tour at Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa, a historic house within the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Al Ain. Designed to enhance the experience for visitors with hearing impairments, the video initiative is part of DCT Abu Dhabi's broader ambition to make all its cultural sites more accessible.

H.E Adnan Al Awadhi, Executive Director of Support Services at DCT Abu Dhabi said: “We are proud to have contributed to the success of the second Determination Week, which is a powerful demonstration of the importance of inclusion, representation, and equal opportunities. It reaffirmed that Abu Dhabi is for everyone, regardless of ability, and strengthened our commitment to ensuring that accessibility to the emirate’s cultural treasures and landmarks is a core part of our development as a destination.”

During Determination Week, several engaging activities were organised to celebrate and empower People of Determination. One highlight was the recording of a special episode of Zayed Higher Organization team’s ‘Jusoor Al Amal’ podcast, hosted by DCT Abu Dhabi. The episode showcased the real-life experiences of a person of determination visiting cultural and tourism sites across Abu Dhabi. Another key event was the ‘Determination Takes-over Al Dhafra Fort’, where young participants explored the historic site and engaged in art workshops..

Other notable events included the ‘In One Place’ initiative held at Louvre Abu Dhabi, where People of Determination showcased their skills to the community after two months of training in the ‘People of Determination Talent’ programme that started in September 2024. Hosted by the Corporate Social Responsibility Unit in collaboration with Zayed National Museum, Bait Al Oud, House of Artisans, Abu Dhabi Culture’s Al Marsam Al Hor and the Children Library.

Additionally, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) held several sessions during the ‘In One Place’ event, bringing People of Determination closer to the Arabic language through a mix of activities that appeal to the visual and auditory senses, through colour, drawing, music and reading. Activities included an interactive puppet theatre reading session, physical games inspired by the Arabic language; a music session with educational songs like the Arabic alphabet and UAE national anthem; and a photo corner and Cartoon Character , allowing children to take memorable photos.

The Determination Week concluded with the Determination Sports Challenge in colaburation with Special Olympics UAE that brought together children and youth of determination along with students from Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge to take part in activities such as football, badminton, table tennis, bocce, and a Challenge Area.

The return of Determination Week aligned with DCT Abu Dhabi's Corporate Social Responsibility strategy and five of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), including Good Health and Wellbeing, Quality Education, Reduced Inequality, Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions, and Partnerships for the Goals, reflecting a holistic approach to promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities for children and youth of all abilities across Abu Dhabi.

