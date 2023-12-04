The COP28 Presidency highlights the private sector's crucial role in delivering climate action at scale. Climate technologies have the potential to double global growth contributions while removing up to 25 billion tons of carbon emissions annually.

Visit the kiosks of companies offering urban mobility solutions, biological waterless sanitation tech, and much more.

Dubai: More than 100 climate tech startups will showcase their work at COP28 UAE’s Start Up Village in the Green Zone.

Operating in diverse sectors such as sustainable transport and agriculture, solar energy, and several others, these startups offer innovative solutions that can contribute to a low-carbon future.

The participation of these startups demonstrates the wide range of solutions being explored and positions COP28 as a key platform for advancing sustainable technologies.

The COP28 Presidency emphasizes the important role that the private sector and technology can play in delivering climate action on the required scale.

Climate technologies could at least double their contribution to global growth, while removing up to 25 billion tons of carbon emissions annually.

Recognizing the importance for breakthrough technologies to achieve deeper decarbonization, the COP28 Presidency has been highlighting that research and development is urgently required to bring down costs for existing and emerging technologies.

To further the involvement of the private sector startups, COP28 is hosting a dedicated Technology and Innovation Hub. This platform provides the private sector with an invaluable opportunity to share best practices and showcase their contributions in addressing the climate crisis.

Here are some of the startups with their amazing products to tackle climate change, which will be on display at their kiosks at the Startup Village.

Mazi Mobility: Pioneering Sustainable Transport

Mazi Mobility, a Kenyan-based mobility company, is dedicated to promoting sustainable transport as a tool to advance the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. With a focus on showcasing the transformative potential of e-mobility solutions, the company aims to reduce emissions and foster sustainable living.

In a significant partnership, Mazi Mobility and the Zayed Sustainability Prize have joined forces to launch an electric bike journey from Nairobi to Dubai. Spanning an impressive distance of 7,500 km, this journey will cover two continents and five countries, symbolizing a commitment to sustainable practices on a global scale.

SolarSpace: Transforming Solar Energy

Arizona-based startup, SolarSpace, is showcasing its advanced solar energy technology at COP28, featuring the M8 solar tracker. Weighing 1,500 kg and measuring 660 cm x 335 cm x 460 cm, this stationary exhibit minimizes solar reflections.

Large mirrors focus sunlight onto a small focal point reaching 1,000°C in less than 8 seconds. This heat is converted into sound waves, and sound waves into electric power or cooling.

The system is based on freeze dry (sublimation) methods. Sublimation is when a solid (ice) changes directly to a vapor, skipping liquid (water) phase. The system freezes the water, puts it under vacuum and introduces heat. At about -5°C ice is fully evaporated without reaching a boiling point and condensed, while all solids are left dry in a powder form.

The system is solar powered, modular, grid-independent, deployable system that can be deployed at any remote location and can be used for brackish groundwater or seawater. The technology has no filters to replace or chemicals to add, making its operation simple, durable and cost effective, reducing cost.

RedSea: Sustainable Agriculture for Global Food Security

RedSea products and technology significantly reduce fresh-water and energy usage, enabling profitable agriculture in arid conditions and high-temperature environments. This innovation extends the growing season in regions that traditionally experienced only seasonal farming, ultimately increasing yield.

The mission of RedSea is clear: to Feed the World Sustainably. This commitment is fulfilled by substantially reducing crop inputs in commercial farming, making it feasible to cultivate previously unsustainable regions like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the GCC. The technology is already delivering benefits to farming communities in these areas.

RedSea's impact goes beyond agriculture—it contributes to saving water, addressing food security, reducing emissions, and enhancing the profitability of mid to low-tech farming operations.

FlyNow Aviation GmbH: Revolutionizing Urban Mobility

FlyNow Aviation GmbH focuses on social, economic, and ecological sustainability through its lightweight and efficient electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL).

An eVTOL aircraft utilizes electrical power for vertical hovering, take-off, and landing. These vehicles are optimized for electrical propulsion with battery-powered systems, offering a greener, safer, faster, quieter, and more efficient alternative to helicopters or traditional automobile taxis.

Designed for urban mobility, the personal air vehicle provides eco-friendly transport for both cargo and passengers over short distances. Visitors can immerse themselves in virtual flights at the event, showcasing the company's dedication to innovation and sustainability.

PLATFARM: Transforming Agritech in the MENA Region

PLATFARM, a UAE-based agritech company, is improving agribusiness in the MENA region with its data platform. Leveraging AI and satellite imagery, PLATFARM facilitates daily data-driven decisions, optimizing irrigation, and reducing the reliance on fertilizers and pesticides. Committed to sustainability, the platform provides real-time insights, improving crop management and resource conservation for a more sustainable agricultural future.

GARBALISER: Improving Agriculture and Clean Energy in the UAE and Lebanon

GARBALISER employs innovative technology to transform biowaste into liquid natural fertilizer and renewable water. This advancement helps sustainable practices, addresses environmental challenges, and contributes to eco-friendly agriculture and water resource management.

ECOLOO: Pioneering Sustainable Sanitation Technology

At COP28, ECOLOO showcases its cutting-edge biological sanitation tech. Their enclosed, waterless system prevents pollution and contamination while converting waste into odor-free liquid fertilizer for organic farming. It uses special formulated bacterial culture to treat and vanish human waste and transform urine into natural liquid fertilizer that is odor free, pathogen free and full of nutrients.

ECOLOO says it not only saves gallons of water but also eliminates sewage costs. The company is set to unveil a new net-zero approach for commercial and residential buildings and factories during the event.

The Startup Village is located in the Green Zone that will be open to the public from 3 -12 December. The Green Zone will serve as the central hub for action and will welcome all attendees. It will be open to the public, private sectors, media, youth, NGOs, as well as delegates and guests of the UNFCCC-managed Blue Zone for two weeks. Entry to the Green Zone from 1 - 3 December is by invitation only.

Register for your free Green Zone Day Pass here: https://greenzonepass.cop28.com

Visitor are urged to use the Dubai Metro for faster, easier and greener travel to COP28 UAE. Plan your journey at: https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/public-transport/timetable#DubaiMetro

