Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed bin Rashid Library won the “Best Arab Library and Information Institution” award at the 24th Sharjah Libraries' Literature Award. The award is held under the generous patronage of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, under the theme “Transition to a Green Knowledge Environment.” This award recognises the Library's efforts in enhancing its role as a knowledge and cultural hub, as well as the support it offers the community through innovative projects and initiatives.

“Winning the ‘Best Arab Library and Information Institution’ award is a testament to the Library's efforts to realise the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. His Highness envisioned the Library to be more than a repository of books and become a centre of knowledge and creativity that brings together young people, enriches minds, and promotes cultural and intellectual dialogue,” said Dr.Mohammed Salem Al Mazrooei, Board Member of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation.

“Since its inception, The Library set a clear goal, to be a beacon of knowledge that brings together all those seeking to expand their intellectual and cultural horizons, providing an inspiring environment that fosters innovation and promotes research and creativity. This recognition highlights our efforts in offering a modern and integrated role model for libraries, by utilising the latest technologies and combining the preservation of cultural heritage with the use of artificial intelligence to promote knowledge sustainability,” he added.

“This success inspires us to continue our journey in building a culturally-aware and knowledge-driven society, developing unique initiatives that serve future generations, and making our library an open space for dialogue and a bridge for fostering communication between civilizations,” he concluded.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Library's participation in this category was based on several key factors and major projects that contributed to solidifying its position as one of the most prominent cultural monuments in the Arab world. Among the most notable of these projects is the development of the Library's knowledge collections, which include an Information Centre and nine thematic libraries. These cater to visitors from all age groups and provide knowledge resources in over 70 global languages, to enrich the readers’ experience and develop content tailored to their interests.

The participation also highlighted the Library's efforts in preserving human heritage through the Treasures of The Library exhibition, which houses a rare collection of books, periodicals, and atlases. Additionally, the book restoration centre plays a vital role in maintaining rare manuscripts, aiming to safeguard this heritage for future generations.

As part of its effort to spark the passion for knowledge, the Library offers a variety of services and activities to support reading, research, and creativity. It also launched unique initiatives, such as “A World Reads,” which aims to collect books in collaboration with local publishing houses, public organisations with special publications, and authors, and redistribute them to educational institutions, school libraries, and government organisations. The Mohammed bin Rashid Library's participation also highlighted the “A World in Your Language” unique initiative, launched a year ago. It utilises artificial intelligence to produce audiobooks and translate them into multiple global languages, providing access to knowledge for all segments of society.