Dubai, UAE: As part of its World Calligraphy Day celebrations, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised a discussion panel on “Arabic Calligraphy Between Creativity and Innovation.” Moderated by Bader Al Awadi, the session hosted leading Emirati calligraphers Narjes Noureddine, Maryam Al Balooshi, and Zaid Al Athamy.

The panel started with an overview of the art of calligraphy and its significance in the Arab and Islamic cultures, as well as highlighting its history and development over the years as a reflection of Islamic aesthetics. This was followed by a lively discussion on bringing this art form into the 21st century.

The panellists focused on the means used by calligraphers to integrate modern technologies into this art, the impact of technology on developing their tools, techniques, and artworks, and how the authenticity of calligraphy can be maintained while promoting innovation. During the session, the participants discussed several modern calligraphy artworks, as well as the use of calligraphy in decorating the façades of buildings, highlighting the Museum of the Future as a leading example of integrating calligraphy with modern architecture.

The panellists discussed the importance of training future generations by providing training programmes and specialised workshops. They also highlighted the challenges faced by modern calligraphy artists, the opportunities provided to introduce this art form to the world, to serve as a bridge to bring diverse cultures together. They also shed light on the participation of various Arab calligraphy artists in international art exhibitions and their role in raising awareness of the Arab culture.

On the sidelines of the panel, the Library held an exhibit to showcase the tools used in calligraphy, allowing the attendees a glimpse into the rich heritage of this art form. The audience also toured the Treasures of The Library exhibition, discussed during the panel, and were introduced to the rare collection of tools used by ancient calligraphers from across the world.

Since its inception, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library held a special interest in calligraphy by organising workshops and exhibitions to support calligraphers and highlight the unique beauty of this art by displaying rare texts and ancient and modern calligraphy tools.