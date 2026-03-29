

Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised a virtual session titled “Money Doesn’t Have to Be Complicated” via Zoom, presented by Dr. Alessio Faccia, as part of The Knowledge and Specialised Sciences Program. The session was attended by individuals interested in financial literacy and money management.

The session simplified fundamental financial concepts and empowered participants to understand income management mechanisms and make more informed financial decisions in their daily lives.

During the session, Faccia reviewed and simplified concepts related to financial awareness and money management. He discussed types of income and the importance of understanding profit sources, explaining that they fall into three main categories: earned income such as salaries, wages, bonuses, and commissions; passive income such as rental income, profits, interest, royalties, and affiliate marketing; and irregular income such as freelance work, temporary projects, seasonal jobs, app-based work, and one-time sales.

The session addressed the importance of financial awareness and management by explaining how to read payslips as a key to understanding earned income. This allowed participants to understand withholdings and determine actual income. The session also emphasised the importance of diversifying income sources, including side income that may begin as small projects and require ongoing management.

Furthermore, Faccia discussed the concept of consumption and cash flow management, clarifying the difference between goods and services, and stressing the importance of tracking daily expenses by recording purchases. This helps in understanding financial habits, reviewing monthly expenses, analysing spending patterns, identifying recurring bills, and pinpointing areas where spending can be reduced.

He highlighted that continuous expense tracking contributes to greater financial clarity by increasing awareness of spending sources, improving the ability to stick to a budget, saving, and achieving short- and long-term financial goals.

This session supports the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s efforts to promote financial literacy, and raise financial awareness among community members.