Dubai, UAE: In celebration of World Hausa Language Day, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised a discussion panel titled ‘Hausa Language: History, Literature, and Linguistic Relations,’ as a part of the Library's vision and strategy to introduce various cultures and their impact on civilisation. The session was widely attended by specialists and interested individuals including Mr. Umar AbuBaker Ahmad, the Immigration Attaché at the Nigerian Consulate in Dubai.

Moderated by linguistics professor Dr. Lamyaa Shamat, the session featured insightful contributions from Abdulla Sabo, an author and scholar specialising in African affairs and cultures, and Ali Loun, an Arabic critic and Hausa language lecturer. The session discussed the origins, history, and spread of the Hausa language and offered a wide overview on its development and impact on African and global cultures.

The speakers highlighted the influence of the Arabic language on Hausa, and the historic contribution of Arabic in the formation of the Hausa language through trade, education, and religion. They also explored the common words between the two languages, as well as the traditions, clothing, and cuisine of the Hausa people.

Sabo and Loun also discussed the role of Arabic language in the Hausa literature, and presented literary excerpts, prominent authors and books, and traced the evolution of the Hausa literature. The session concluded by highlighting the UAE’s efforts to preserve languages, like Hausa, by utilising technology and education to improve the presence of these languages.

Since inception, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library aims to spark the passion for knowledge among member of society in the UAE, preserve Arabic literature, and highlight diverse global cultures, by providing free access to a unique collection of books and other sources of knowledge, as well as year-round events and workshops.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law No. (14) of 2016 Establishing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, as part of His Highness's vision to develop a knowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE.

MBRL aims to spark the passion for knowledge across all social groups in the UAE, especially the youth, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. This is reached through offering free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.