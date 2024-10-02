Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library celebrated International Coffee Day in a delightful atmosphere filled with the rich scent of coffee. The Library offered visitors a unique art and culture experience that captured the essence of this globally-loved drink.

The event opened with a the ‘Coffee Tools: Past to Present’ exhibition, in collaboration with the Coffee Museum. Visitors explored various coffee cultures, tasting Arabian, Saudi, and Ethiopian brews, while browsing books and publications that highlighted the centuries-long, rich heritage of coffee cultivation and preparation.

The event featured a workshop titled ‘How to Become a Barista,’ where participants learned new techniques to prepare and brew Rwandan and Colombian coffee. The activities also included ‘Painting with Liquid Coffee’ workshop led by artist Majida Nasereldin. This was followed by George Sobhi's unique workshop on ‘Drawing with Coffee Beans,’ offering visitors a truly inspiring experience.

An art exhibition featuring over fifty works made using coffee as a medium was also unveiled. The evening's atmosphere was elevated with the renditions of pianist Fadi Fawzi and flautist Jessica Diaz.

As part of the ‘A World Reads’ initiative, the Library offered visitors the opportunity to receive a complimentary copy of their favourite book, adding another cultural dimension to the event. At the conclusion of the celebration, participating artists and organisations were presented with certificates of appreciation.

This event highlighted the significance of coffee as a key element of cultural heritage, reaffirming the role of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in promoting knowledge and the arts, making it a memorable day for all attendees.