Misr Measurement & Control (MMC)the main partner in the iron and steel industry in Egypt& MENA and a regional leader the pioneer in the manufacturing and supply of temperature measuring probes for molten metals and iron smelting furnaces, announced its participation in the 12th International Exhibition of Steel Industries, Steel Fabrication, Metal Forming, Fabricating, , which will be held from 17 to 19 March at the Egypt International Exhibition Center.

Director of SalesandMarketing, Mona Helmy said that our participation in this year's expo will take on a new shape,as it will extend beyond displaying our products to include a variety of solutions and services that we provide to our clients, such as support and aftersales services asour company operates through full technical cooperation with Heraeus Electro Nite (the leader company in the refractory industry in the world).

“MMCis constantly working to develop innovative solutions and high-quality products that matchingto international standards, empowering the customers to improve the performance of their manufacturing processes. MMCpays great attention to the latest R&Dandconstantly updating production lines and products development, ensuring that our customers receive the best solutions in this vital sector” Mona added.

Helmy confirmed the company's commitment to its customers and the execution of all current and future contracts, despite the global economy issues or due of the previous impact of supply chains and shipping, as well as the high global prices of raw materials.

Helmy pointed out that the industrial sector is one of the main drivers supporting economic development in Egypt and plays a pivotal role in enhancing the country's domestic product.As a

result, the company is keenness to participating in the 12th International Exhibition for steel Industries, steel fabrication, metal forming, fabricatingon a regular basis, as it provides an exceptional platform for supporting the metal and steel industry, metalworking, and serves as a gateway for all players in this strategic sector.

Mona Helmy indicated that the company offers a variety of products, which are divided into products related to the measurement and control of temperature, oxygen activity, carbon, hydrogen control, molten metal temperature sensors, in addition to a wide range of Sampling tools.

This is in addition to a wide range of metallic deoxidizers products such as ferrosilicon, ferromanganese, manganese silicon, calcium silicide, silicon carbide, and calcium carbide, which are essential factors in the steel industry of all its different types. Moreover, many products, are a basic input of steel production in the world.

About MMC

Misr Measurement & control (M.M.C) is an Egyptian joint-stock company founded by Eng. Ahmed Fouad Attia in 1990. MMC is the pioneer in the manufacturing and supply of temperature measuring probes for molten metals and iron smelting furnaces in Egypt and MENA region. It holds many quality certificates and global accreditation, including certificates of the fulfillment of the local component by more than 50% of the Federation of Egyptian Industries, which is the pride of the Egyptian industry in this field. The company exports its products to many countries in the Middle East and Africa.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, MMC may make forward looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only MMC’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include among others, fluctuations and variances in the prices and markets of raw materials; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations, and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.