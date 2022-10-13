The Ministry of Finance participated in the first Joint G20 Finance and Agriculture Ministers’ Meeting, which was held under the Indonesian presidency of the G20. Held in Washington on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund-World Bank Group, 2022 IMF-WBG Annual Meetings, the meeting sought to discuss the current food insecurity issues and explore effective ways to promote multilateral cooperations to overcome food sustainability challenges.

His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs participated in the meeting alongside Finance and Agriculture Ministers from G20 members, invited countries, and international organisations such as the World Bank, and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

During his intervention, His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini thanked the Indonesian presidency on the novel initiative to coordinate this important discussion between Finance and Agriculture Ministers. “The UAE has been actively supporting global efforts to promote greater food security, where we have recently launched, in collaboration with the United States, the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate that is now supported internationally by government and non-government entities,” His Excellency stated.

His Excellency also noted that the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate initiative aims to increase collective investments in sustainable, innovative, and climate-friendly food systems to eight billion US dollars by the time of COP27, which will take place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

