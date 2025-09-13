Discussions at Global Infrastructure Forum focus on three core themes, including strategic alignment and cross-sector integration, local capability & investment and resilient & sustainable development

Running alongside Global Infrastructure Expo, the CPD-certified Infra360 sessions are packed with practical insight, emerging trends and real-world applications

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – As Saudi Arabia accelerates the transformation of its urban connectivity and digital infrastructure under Vision 2030, Global Infrastructure Expo, co-located with Saudi Smart Cities Expo, returns to the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center from 15 – 17 September. At the heart of Global Infrastructure Expo is the Global Infrastructure Forum, co-organized with Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Centre.

Hosted on 15 September under the theme Scaling Ambition. Executing Vision. Enabling Growth, the forum is designed to align public and private sector efforts to strengthen infrastructure capability, unlock investment and integrate sustainability into large-scale development in alignment with Vision 2030.

"Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure transformation requires more than delivery of individual projects, it calls for integration across utilities, transport and digital systems. Global Infrastructure Forum provides a space to align priorities and strengthen collaboration, ensuring that investments translate into long-term value for communities and the economy," said Mr. Saleh Ibrahim Alzowayeed, Official Spokesperson, Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center.

Global Infrastructure Forum will bring together senior executives and decision makers from across Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure landscape. The forum will be headlined by speakers, including H.E. Eng. Mansour Hilal Al Mushaiti, Vice Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture; Dr. Fuad bin Ahmed Al Sheikh Mubarak, CEO, National Water Company; Eng. Fahad Suliman Albadah, CEO, Riyadh Infrastructure Project Center; Eng. Tareq bin Ziyad Al Shami, Deputy Minister of Transport for Road Operation and Maintenance, Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services; Mohammed bin Salih Al-Batti, CEO, National Housing Company; and Eng. Ibrahim bin Mohammed AlKhenizan, Executive Vice President for Distribution and Customer Services, Saudi Electricity Company, among others.

The forum is structured around three pillars, including strategic alignment and cross-sector integration, local capability and investment and resilient and sustainable development. Sessions will examine how alignment across sectors can accelerate the Kingdom’s infrastructure delivery, while also exploring the policies, investments and partnerships required to build systems that are both future-ready and resilient.

One of the key sessions, ‘Innovative financing for infrastructure: Successful models and public-private collaboration’, will delve into new financing structures that accelerate project delivery and innovative PPP models that align public and private sector interests. Moderated by Mark Jamieson, MENA Chair, Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), the session will feature Abdulelah Alsheikh, Country Director – KSA at Jacobs, Harpreet Hanjra, Infrastructure, Mobility & Utilities Director, The Royal Commission for AlUla and Semir Omer, Executive Director - Energy & Water PPP Infrastructure, Red Sea Global.

Infra360 technical talks

Complementing the forum, Infra360 will present a series of technical sessions tailored for engineers, planners and practitioners. Focus areas include road resurfacing governance, utility corridor prototypes, AI-assisted code management, strategic planning tools and tackling on-ground challenges in Saudi infrastructure projects. Some of the key speakers at Infra360 include, Abdulla Ali Alobaidli, Manager, Qatar Exports Office; Eng. Saud Fahad Bin Dawood, Riyadh Infrastructure Project Center; Mark Jamieson, MENA Chair, Institution of Civil Engineers; Dr Umair Farooq, ICE Country Representative / Senior Project Manager, WTE; and Matthew Boyd, Associate Director, New Murabba.

Smart Cities Saudi Summit

Co-located with Global Infrastructure Expo, Smart Cities Saudi Expo will host Smart Cities Saudi Summit on 16 September, empowering Vision 2030 through smart urban innovation. The discussions will examine the role of digital innovation in shaping inclusive, connected and resilient urban environments. The summit will bring together policymakers, technology pioneers and city planners to discuss themes such as smart mobility and connected transport, sustainable and resilient development, digital infrastructure and urban intelligence and citizen-centric services.

Sessions will highlight voices shaping Saudi Arabia’s smart city agenda. The opening panel, Smart cities as strategic engines of national transformation will feature Alaa Banabilah, Director of New Logistics Zones, Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services; Ali AlAwaji, Executive Director for Geospatial Data Governance, UN-GGIM – Arab States; Muayad Simbawa, Managing Director, Nemetschek Arabia; Mujahid Al Abdan, General Manager of Digital Strategy, Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center; and Velina Mirincheva, Lead Principal Urban Planner, AtkinsRéalis, moderated by Jeffery Beyer, Founder and Managing Director, Zest Associates.

In a keynote session, Dr Hajar El Haddaoui, Director-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization, will talk about ‘Bridging the digital divide – Building smart, inclusive and sustainable cities’. Another session a fireside chat featuring Dr Martyn Davies, Head of City Excellence, Royal Commission for Riyadh City and Sasha Sud, Senior Director Smart Cities, AtkinsRéalis, will examine the role of data-driven intelligence in shaping urban futures.

Smart Cities 360

As part of the programme, Smart Cities360 will convene stakeholders across the smart city ecosystem to explore practical approaches to digital infrastructure, sustainability, smart mobility, governance and future strategies. Featuring Abdulrazaq Dhafer Alqarni, Masterplan Senior Director, Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center; Mohammad Alserheed, Founder and ESG Expert, Oasis Innovations; Christian Meyer, CEO and Managing Director, LFT Security (Al Rushaid Technologies), among others, the programme will highlight how collaboration across government and industry can shape smarter, more connected cities.

“Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure and smart city agenda are entering a decisive phase where execution must match ambition. The conversations taking place at the carefully curated sessions at Global Infrastructure Forum and Smart Cities Saudi Summit are central to building resilient, investable and future-ready infrastructure,” said Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President, dmg events.

Global Infrastructure Expo and Smart Cities Saudi Expo will take place from 15–17 September 2025 at Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center. Visitor registration is free and open to professionals over the age of 18.

