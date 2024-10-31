MANAMA, Bahrain/PRNewswire/ -- Global industry leaders will converge in Bahrain for the highly anticipated second edition of the Gateway Gulf Investment Forum, scheduled to take place on November 3-4, 2024, at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay. Hosted by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) with the support of senior government officials across the Kingdom's finance, investment and industry portfolio, the forum will tackle global challenges and trends under the banner of "Investing in a Rapidly Transforming Region".

Gateway Gulf 2024 will welcome an intimate, high-level gathering of the top 250 ministerial and senior government officials, C-suite business professionals, and executive investors from key markets across America, Europe, Asia, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and beyond.

The Forum will host a series of panels, focus meetings, and one-on-one sessions including Investing for Resilience, AI's transformative Power, and Future-Proofing the Workforce, where the high-level speakers from Bahrain include:

H.E. Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance & National Economy

H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of Bahrain Economic Development Board

H.E. Fatima bint Jaffer Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism

H.E. Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry & Commerce

H.E. Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al Khalifa, President of Customs Affairs

H.E. Khalid Humaidan, Governor of Central Bank of Bahrain

H.E. Khalid Al Rumaihi, Chairman of Aluminium Bahrain (Alba)

H.E. Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive of Bahrain International Circuit (BIC)

The sessions will feature some of the world's leading experts in their fields, where key regional and international speakers include:

Lord Gerry Grimstone, Former Minister for Investment at Department for International Trade and Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy, Member (Chairman Gemcorp Capital)

H.E. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet Member and Minister of Economy, United Arab Emirates

H.E. Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman & CEO, DP World

Sir Jonathan Symonds, Chairman of the Board, GSK

H.E. Khalfan Belhoul, CEO Dubai Future Foundation

Ms. Safra Catz, CEO, Oracle

Ms. Henadi Al-Saleh, Chair of the Board, Agility

Mr. Mark Burns, President, Gulfstream

Mr. Edward Dolman, Executive Chairman & CEO, Phillips

Mr. Keith Svendsen, CEO, APM Terminals

Mr. Jeremy Crane, CEO, Yellow Door Energy

The GCC region is emerging as one of the world's most dynamic economic success stories. The Gulf economies are projected to grow by 3.5% in 2024 to a combined total of about USD 2.1 trillion and are expected to reach USD 2.8 trillion by 2030, according to the International Monetary Fund. Key to this growth is an ambitious economic diversification agenda which is driving investment across a range of non-oil sectors.

Bahrain is one of the most diversified economies in the Gulf, with the non-oil sector contributing 84% to its GDP in 2023. As the Kingdom continues to prioritize investments in high-potential sectors such as financial services, ICT, manufacturing, logistics and tourism, it is also focusing on developing its human capital and furthering its digital transformation agenda. Bahrain's forward-looking policies, strategic location, and business-friendly environment have made it one of the region's most attractive destinations for international investors looking to expand into the wider GCC market.

The Kingdom's role in driving regional collaboration and co-investments will be highlighted at Gateway Gulf, with discussions on how these partnerships can further unlock sustainable economic growth.

