Farouk: “The shift towards a green economy is an urgent necessity and a fundamental strategy to keep pace with global changes and achieve sustainable growth.”

Cairo – Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Alaa Farouk, inaugurated the fourth edition of the Green Society Forum, held this year under the theme “An Inspiring Civilization for Sustainable Development.” The forum is chaired by Eng. Abdel Salam El-Gabaly and attended by MP Fakhry El-Fekky, Head of the Planning and Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, and Major General Hesham El-Hasry, Head of the Agriculture and Irrigation Committee of the House of Representatives.

During his opening speech, Minister Farouk emphasized that transitioning to a green economy has become an urgent necessity and a fundamental strategy for nations and institutions to keep pace with global changes and achieve sustainable growth, while preserving natural resources and ensuring a better future for upcoming generations.

He highlighted that Egyptian civilization has been a pioneer for thousands of years in areas such as agriculture, irrigation, and architecture, and today continues its journey in building the New Republic with a clear vision for a more resilient future based on clean energy, green innovation, and balanced development.

Farouk added that, given climate change, desertification, and other global challenges, Egypt is working to strengthen its regional and international partnerships, enhance production capacities, and focus on boosting Egyptian agricultural exports to align with European Union requirements and comply with the carbon document, making Egyptian agricultural products a model of quality and sustainability.

The Minister pointed out that the Green Society Forum, with its diverse ideas and visions, serves as an important platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange, providing an opportunity to enhance cooperation between governments, the private sector, and civil society, contributing to innovative solutions that address challenges and build a prosperous green future.

Farouk stressed that Egypt, with its deep-rooted history and rich civilization, is determined to move forward towards sustainable development, under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, striking a balance between environmental protection and economic growth, and inspiring the world with its efforts.

The Green Society Forum aims to raise awareness of the importance of green communities and the transition to a green economy, while facilitating communication between decision-makers, the private sector, and international institutions. It also seeks to launch digital content to promote the culture of green communities.

This year’s forum addresses a variety of topics, including:

Legislative aspects and the government’s role in transitioning to a green economy and the necessity of clean energy.

Agricultural investment and its transformation towards a green economy.

Sustainable financing and how to leverage global funding opportunities.

The role of the private sector and communities in achieving sustainable development.

During the sessions, inspiring success stories from private sector companies that have successfully achieved sustainability will also be showcased.