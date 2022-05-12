Doha, Qatar: The 14th edition of Milipol Qatar 2022, the Middle East’s leading international event for homeland security and civil defence, which will be held from 24-26 May at Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), will feature a two-day seminar program centered on major event security management and solutions to combat increasing cybersecurity risks.

The seminar will launch on Wednesday, May 25 with major local and international experts and with 21 presentations probing all aspects for the safe delivery of major events. Notably, keynote speeches will be given by a representative of the Safety & Security Operations Committee (SSOC) of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and by Major General Marc Boget, Commander in Chief of the French Gendarmerie Cyberspace.

“Qatar is the ideal venue to explore security management of large-scale events as it readies to host the world’s biggest sporting tournament – the FIFA World Cup – this November, and has a growing calendar of mega sports gatherings, including the Qatar F1 Grand Prix, which begins a 10-year run in 2023, the 2030 Asian Games,” said François Jullien, Milipol Events Director.

The first day program will include presentations from experts discussing the holistic approach to large event security, they will also examine how to build weather resilience with comprehensive meteorology AI programs, while a senior adviser from Austria’s Frequentis will deliver lessons from a control room supplier in supporting key events.

Thursday, May 26 will be given over to security and cybersecurity and comes as AI-powered intelligence provider ReportLInker forecasts the Middle East cybersecurity market will grow at a compound annual growth rate from its current worth of US $20.3 billion to US $44.7 billion by 2027. A representative from the Ministry of Communications & Information Technology will outline the impact of fifth-generation warfare (5GW), conducted primarily through non-kinetic military action, such as social engineering and misinformation, while the Arab Association for Cybersecurity will take delegates through the implementation of effective cyber diplomacy. Experts from the National Cyber Security Agency will examine a range of issues including cyber security strategies, ways of penetrating high security networks and securing 5G networks. Other presentations will be made by representatives of Al Jazeera, Huawei and BeIN.

“The program will enable local, regional and international security professionals to share advanced knowledge with the unified aim of ensuring a safer world for us all,” commented Major General Nasser bin Fahd al-Thani, President of Milipol Qatar Committee.

The seminar runs alongside the main Milipol Qatar 2022 industry-only exhibition with the combined event being held under the patronage of His Highness the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and organised by Qatar’s Ministry of Interior in partnership with Paris-based international event organiser Comexposium, acting on behalf of the GIE Milipol headed by Civipol. The exhibition, features participants from 23 nations across Europe, the Middle East, and North America with over a third of –- 58% being event newcomers. The show will host five international industry national pavilions representing France, which is expected to be the largest housing over 20 companies, North America, Germany, Italy, and for the first time Austria.

-Ends-