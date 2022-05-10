Digital Talent Ecosystem Dialogue is bringing together all stakeholders of the talent value chain to brainstorm, discuss & share their learnings, success stories and initiatives- to nurture and grow the digital workforce with highly advanced skills in 4IR, Data, DevOps cloud computing, AI, machine learning, RPA, Platforms & Products and cybersecurity ; crucial for the region’s digital economy vision.

Under the theme “Addressing the ICT talent shortage & closing digital skills gap to drive Middle East’s economic transformation” this 1-day dialogue will witness the blend of 30+ Thought Leaders sharing insights on their learnings, success story, initiatives, collaborations on industry-wide concerns, challenges, and opportunities in bridging the talent gap and fostering real-world digital skills to succeed in the digital age.

Attendees will hear from #dtecosystem Thought Leaders from leading organizations

Kate Barker | Global Board Advisor & Chief HR Futurist | NEOM

| Global Board Advisor & Chief HR Futurist | Puneet Swani | Career Business Leader, AMEA & Pacific Region | Mercer

Iman Al Qasim | Executive VP , Human Capital | Emirates Global Aluminium, UAE

| Executive VP , Human Capital | Dena Al Mansoori | Group CHRO | e&, UAE

Group CHRO Hanna Nordell |Chief People Officer | Talabat, UAE

|Chief People Officer | Monica Hernandez Alarcon | Director of Human Resources, AMEO | General Motors (GM), UAE

| Director of Human Resources, AMEO | Areej AlShaibani | Senior Proficient- Human Resources | Omantel, Oman

| Senior Proficient- Human Resources | Salim Al-Shuaili | Senior Executive- National Center for Space, AI & Advanced Technologies | Information Technology Authority, Oman

Senior Executive- National Center for Space, AI & Advanced Technologies Hoda Al Khzaimi | Director, Cybersecurity Center NYU Abu Dhabi | CEO, Women in AI UAE

| Director, Cybersecurity Center | CEO, Siddhaarth Iyer | Head Digital | Gig Gulf (formerly Axa Gulf), UAE

| Head Digital | Hannah Haikal | VP Talent Strategy & Analytics | Etisalat e&, UAE

VP Talent Strategy & Analytics Iqbal Noor | SVP, Head of Group Learning & Development | EmiratesNBD, UAE

SVP, Head of Group Learning & Development Soheyl Kadjani | SVP and Head of Technology Strategy, Transformation and FABRIC| First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), UAE

| SVP and Head of Technology Strategy, Transformation and FABRIC| Nisha Verma | Chief Human Resource Officer | Apparel Group, UAE

| Chief Human Resource Officer | Andrew Stotter-Brooks | VP Learning and Development | Etihad Aviation Group, UAE

| VP Learning and Development | Ibtihal Riyami | Senior Strategist, Human Resources | Omantel, Oman

| Senior Strategist, Human Resources | Heba Makram | Transformation Advisor & Future of Work Expert I Researcher

| Transformation Advisor & Future of Work Expert I Kifaya Thallam |HR Executive Advisor | Organization Design & HR Transformation

|HR Executive Advisor | Sewar Azzouni | Head Talent Transformation,Middle East and Turkey | Publicis Groupe, UAE

| Head Talent Transformation,Middle East and Turkey | Suhrid Chaudhuri | Group Head Organizational Development & Culture | Al Ghurair, UAE

| Group Head Organizational Development & Culture | Damir Jaksic | Chief Information Officer | KEO (KEOIC), UAE

Chief Information Officer Emma Davies | Chief Culture and People Excellence Officer |Masafi, UAE

Chief Culture and People Excellence Officer Susana Correia | Head of Staffing MENA |LinkedIn Talent Solutions

Head of Staffing MENA Karan Bhalla | HR Director – Talent,Rewards and Culture | Americana Foods, UAE

The #dtecosystem dialogue is a crafted action-oriented agenda which aims at touching key points on how we balance the demand & supply of digital talent and fostering real-world digital skills.

Featured Discussions

How can today’s leaders prepare for growth and innovation in a changing world?

Collaboration for digital first culture, continuous transformation, unleashing innovation, and agility

HER Dialogue - Growing importance of cultivating diversity, equity and inclusion in bridging the digital skill gap

Holistic approach to building a robust digital talent ecosystem for the digital economy and future of technology

The Catalyst- Initiatives & greater collaboration between industry, governments, education institutions, and technology companies.

Evolving CXOs partnerships for Future of Work for Tech & Innovation Teams

Reinventing enterprises for the digital age: Addressing the people-side of changes required for digital transformation

Re-imagining Talent & Learning: Keeping Pace with Digital Transformation for Business Success & Transformation

The Great Adaptation to Digital Future & Future Workforce

Don't miss out on the opportunity to attend the first of its kind event in the region and be a part of real time discussions on securing tech talent, talent development & transformation, upskilling/reskilling, growth mindsets, data culture, workplace tech , DE & I and creating life-long learning culture to be equipped with digital knowledge and competencies.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3iDZmXT

-Ends-