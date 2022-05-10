PHOTO
Digital Talent Ecosystem Dialogue is bringing together all stakeholders of the talent value chain to brainstorm, discuss & share their learnings, success stories and initiatives- to nurture and grow the digital workforce with highly advanced skills in 4IR, Data, DevOps cloud computing, AI, machine learning, RPA, Platforms & Products and cybersecurity ; crucial for the region’s digital economy vision.
Under the theme “Addressing the ICT talent shortage & closing digital skills gap to drive Middle East’s economic transformation” this 1-day dialogue will witness the blend of 30+ Thought Leaders sharing insights on their learnings, success story, initiatives, collaborations on industry-wide concerns, challenges, and opportunities in bridging the talent gap and fostering real-world digital skills to succeed in the digital age.
Attendees will hear from #dtecosystem Thought Leaders from leading organizations
- Kate Barker | Global Board Advisor & Chief HR Futurist | NEOM
- Puneet Swani | Career Business Leader, AMEA & Pacific Region | Mercer
- Iman Al Qasim | Executive VP , Human Capital |Emirates Global Aluminium, UAE
- Dena Al Mansoori | Group CHRO | e&, UAE
- Hanna Nordell |Chief People Officer |Talabat, UAE
- Monica Hernandez Alarcon | Director of Human Resources, AMEO | General Motors (GM), UAE
- Areej AlShaibani | Senior Proficient- Human Resources | Omantel, Oman
- Salim Al-Shuaili | Senior Executive- National Center for Space, AI & Advanced Technologies | Information Technology Authority, Oman
- Hoda Al Khzaimi | Director, Cybersecurity Center NYU Abu Dhabi | CEO, Women in AI UAE
- Siddhaarth Iyer | Head Digital | Gig Gulf (formerly Axa Gulf), UAE
- Hannah Haikal | VP Talent Strategy & Analytics | Etisalat e&, UAE
- Iqbal Noor | SVP, Head of Group Learning & Development | EmiratesNBD, UAE
- Soheyl Kadjani | SVP and Head of Technology Strategy, Transformation and FABRIC| First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), UAE
- Nisha Verma | Chief Human Resource Officer |Apparel Group, UAE
- Andrew Stotter-Brooks | VP Learning and Development | Etihad Aviation Group, UAE
- Ibtihal Riyami | Senior Strategist, Human Resources | Omantel, Oman
- Heba Makram | Transformation Advisor & Future of Work Expert I Researcher
- Kifaya Thallam |HR Executive Advisor | Organization Design & HR Transformation
- Sewar Azzouni | Head Talent Transformation,Middle East and Turkey |Publicis Groupe, UAE
- Suhrid Chaudhuri | Group Head Organizational Development & Culture |Al Ghurair, UAE
- Damir Jaksic |Chief Information Officer | KEO (KEOIC), UAE
- Emma Davies |Chief Culture and People Excellence Officer |Masafi, UAE
- Susana Correia |Head of Staffing MENA |LinkedIn Talent Solutions
- Karan Bhalla | HR Director – Talent,Rewards and Culture | Americana Foods, UAE
The #dtecosystem dialogue is a crafted action-oriented agenda which aims at touching key points on how we balance the demand & supply of digital talent and fostering real-world digital skills.
Featured Discussions
- How can today’s leaders prepare for growth and innovation in a changing world?
- Collaboration for digital first culture, continuous transformation, unleashing innovation, and agility
- HER Dialogue - Growing importance of cultivating diversity, equity and inclusion in bridging the digital skill gap
- Holistic approach to building a robust digital talent ecosystem for the digital economy and future of technology
- The Catalyst- Initiatives & greater collaboration between industry, governments, education institutions, and technology companies.
- Evolving CXOs partnerships for Future of Work for Tech & Innovation Teams
- Reinventing enterprises for the digital age: Addressing the people-side of changes required for digital transformation
- Re-imagining Talent & Learning: Keeping Pace with Digital Transformation for Business Success & Transformation
- The Great Adaptation to Digital Future & Future Workforce
Don't miss out on the opportunity to attend the first of its kind event in the region and be a part of real time discussions on securing tech talent, talent development & transformation, upskilling/reskilling, growth mindsets, data culture, workplace tech , DE & I and creating life-long learning culture to be equipped with digital knowledge and competencies.
