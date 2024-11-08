Dubai, UAE – The Middle East Hunting Expo 2024 opened with high energy and excitement as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Ruler of Dubai, paid a visit to the EXPO.

Visitors at this inaugural event enjoyed a vibrant showcase of products, creating an exciting atmosphere for the days ahead.

“We are thrilled to see such a positive response on the first day,” said Maysoon Abulhoul, Chief Operating Officer of Domus Group, the organisers of the Middle East Hunting Expo 2024

“This event brings together a passionate community, and it’s incredible to witness the exchange of ideas and the enthusiasm for the sport of hunting and shooting.

The Middle East Hunting Expo 2024 is taking place from November 7th to 10th (10am to 9pm) at Dubai Marina, Al Seyahi St, beside Zero Gravity.

About Middle East Hunting Expo 2024

Website: www.mehuntingexpo.com

Middle East Hunting Expo 2024, organised by Domus Group, will take place from November 7th to 10th (10am to 9pm) at Dubai Marina, Al Seyahi St, beside Zero Gravity. This premier regional event serves as a key platform for the hunting and shooting industry, bringing together enthusiasts, industry professionals, and suppliers from around the world. The Expo offers an exciting showcase of the latest technologies, products, and innovations in hunting and shooting, alongside interactive experiences such as product demonstrations.

With over 10,000 attendees, 14 countries represented, and a variety of exclusive offers, the Middle East Hunting Expo 2024 is a must-attend event for anyone passionate about the shooting and hunting culture in the Middle East and North Africa.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tom O'Gorman

Marketing Director

Email: tom.ogorman@domusgroup.ae

For general inquiries, please contact:

Email: info@domusgroup.ae

Website: www.mehuntingexpo.com