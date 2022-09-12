Abu Dhabi: In the presence of His Excellency Engineer Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), Members of the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Board of Directors, His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, along with a number of distinguished officials from various ministries, top-level delegates, and industry leaders, Middle East Design & Build Week (MEDBW) and Middle East Manufacturing & Technology Expo (MEMT) kicks off today at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), UAE. The events support the national objectives of reforming the UAE’s industrial sector to achieve economic growth and strengthen the country’s footprint in the global manufacturing landscape.

Jointly organised by Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ADCCI) and CONNECT, MEDBW and MEMT provides an innovative platform over three days that demonstrates the technological advancements in construction, design, manufacturing, and industrial sectors in the UAE. The events are held with the support of the Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology (MoIAT) as Supporting Partner, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) as Strategy Partner, Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (ADDCT) as Destination Partner, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) as Venue Partner, Etihad Airways as Airline Partner and leading government bodies and trade associations.

Speaking about the event, His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said, “The Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy focuses on strengthening the emirate’s position as the region’s most competitive industrial and manufacturing hub. The strategy is expected to accelerate industrialisation in the UAE and facilitate the business of construction, building, manufacturing, and technology verticals. The Middle East Design & Build Week and Middle East Manufacturing & Technology Expo are both aligned with the government’s initiatives of facilitating the industry. We invite the industry stakeholders to join hands to support the country’s industrial revolution and contribute to establishing the UAE’s position as a powerhouse of manufacturing and construction.”

The national In-Country Value (ICV) initiatives such as ‘Operation 300 Billion’, ‘Make it in the Emirates’ and ‘Made in Abu Dhabi’ strategies aim to boost the private sector's participation in the country’s economic development by localising critical parts of the production supply chain and catalysing initiatives geared at the development of the sector.

Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank, said “Manufacturing and the development of advanced technologies are at the forefront of the economic growth agenda set forth by the UAE government. As the UAE’s development bank, EDB is proud to play an integral role as a key financial engine for economic development and industrial advancement of the country. MEMT brings together the key leaders and decision makers of the UAE’s manufacturing sector, united by the common goal of supporting the industrialisation and economic diversification of the UAE. We are looking forward to discussions that will underline the immense opportunities for progress towards the development of the UAE’s non-oil sector economy and its positioning as a high-tech manufacturing hub in the region.”

With a keen focus on achieving transformation in areas of manufacturing, construction, and industrial applications, MEDBW and MEMT Expo are in clear alignment with the UAE Industrial Strategy for economic development. By injecting internationally recognised practices into local manufacturing, encouraging local businesses to spearhead innovation in the sector, and highlighting potential investment opportunities, the events aim to drive transformational change in the country.

“Our participation at the Middle East Design & Build Week highlights our dedication to the manufacturing of high-quality steel and construction material products, alongside being an industry leader through our commitments to sustainability and safety,” said Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of Emirates Steel Arkan. “The Middle East Design & Build Week allows us to share with our current and future customers in the construction and building industries our extensive range of high-quality products, developed specifically with these sectors in mind. In addition, the event provides us with the opportunity to build new strategic partnerships to support our future growth and development.”

The business platform provided at both events emphasise the importance placed by the country on economic transformation driven by technological reforms in manufacturing and leveraging the rapidly evolving frontiers of industrial modernisation. The 3-day exhibitions feature latest technologies, advanced solutions, and innovative services from across the world presenting opportunities to attendees to network, learn and explore cutting-edge solutions in the construction, design, industrialisation, manufacturing, and technology sectors.

Aligned with the national strategy to develop the UAE’s industrial sector, major policy-making regulators, C-level thought leaders and distinguished speakers engage in meaningful dialogue at the CPD-credited workshops and panel discussions. The free-to-attend sessions at construction Talks, Design Talks, and Manufacturing Talks connect the local and global stakeholders to foster constructive debate, encourage participants to exchange ideas with industry experts as well as like-minded peers to develop new relationships.

With the active participation of local and international companies and the attendance of high-level professionals, industry stakeholders, policymakers, decision-making experts, and leaders from UAE, the GCC, and other parts of the world, MEDBW and MEMT envisions to present UAE as a model for industrial transformation.

