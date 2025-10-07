Sharjah: The debut edition of the Middle East Cosmetics Show 2025 opens its doors tomorrow, Wednesday, at Expo Centre Sharjah, marking the region’s first event of its kind dedicated to the beauty and personal care industry.

Organised by Expo Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the five-day event will run until 12 October, bringing together more than 200 local and international beauty brands and showcasing over 5,000 products.

Spanning over 2,000 square metres, the exhibition is poised to become a distinguished regional platform for beauty professionals, distributors, retailers, and experts from around the world. It provides a strategic networking opportunity for industry stakeholders to exchange knowledge, build valuable partnerships, and explore emerging global trends in the fast-growing cosmetics sector.

The Middle East Cosmetics Show seeks to boost the beauty and personal care market across the UAE and the wider Gulf region while empowering Emirati entrepreneurs and promoting local brands. It features more than eight core segments encompassing cosmetics, skincare, haircare, perfumery, organic beauty products, and personal care. The show further integrates beauty salons, cosmetic ingredient manufacturers and suppliers, and beauty-focused e-commerce platforms, highlighting the industry’s full value chain and innovation potential.

Visitors can look forward to an engaging and immersive programme, including 150 live beauty and makeup demonstrations, expert-led educational sessions, hands-on workshops, professional complimentary consultations, and tutorials by renowned makeup artists and beauty specialists.

Exclusive offers and discounts on a wide array of cosmetics, skincare, and haircare products will also be offered, alongside product launches and the unveiling of cutting-edge skincare innovations from top international and regional brands.

The launch of the exhibition coincides with robust growth in the Middle East and Africa’s beauty and personal care market, which is recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.88%. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market, in particular, is witnessing significant expansion, with a projected CAGR of 10% between 2023 and 2028, underscoring its strategic importance within the regional cosmetics landscape.

The Middle East Cosmetics Show is expected to draw a large and diverse audience, including public figures and socialites, alongside a wide cross-section of industry stakeholders from cosmetics and fragrance distributors, retailers, and spa operators to beauty centers, e-commerce firms, and luxury consumers and aficionados.

It will also engage digital influencers and beauty experts, in addition to investors and entrepreneurs seeking opportunities within the flourishing beauty industry.

The exhibition will welcome visitors on Wednesday and Thursday from 2:00 pm to 10:30 pm, on Friday from 3:00 pm to 10:30 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 pm to 10:30 pm.

