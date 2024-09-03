Dubai, UAE: Meydan Free Zone proudly hosted a representative from the Embassy of the Republic of Kosovo.



The visit, which took place on 23 August 2024 at Meydan Free Zone offices, attended by Dr. Melhin Mahmuti – Counsellor of the Embassy of the Republic of Kosovo.

From Meydan free zone, Mohammad Bin Humaidan - Director - Free Zone & Leasing & Licensing, along with stakeholders’ representatives and Partnerships specialists.

The event started by welcoming His Excellency, got introduced to the attendees followed by a presentation that showcased Meydan free zone business proposal and Grow from Dubai presentation. both representatives discussed the potential partnership between Meydan free zone and Republic of Kosovo investors and entrepreneurs.



This visit is a commitment to fostering international partnerships and providing a platform for businesses to grow and succeed. Dubai is the main startup hub of the UAE, and by Grow from Dubai platform we help investors to grow higher. During the visit, His Excellency were accompanied for a tour in Meydan Free Zone's state-of-the-art facilities, that showcased Meydan Free Zone's dedication to introduce significant experience to their clients.

Grow From Dubai

A comprehensive ecosystem of resources for entrepreneurs, startups, and tech companies to establish and grow their businesses in Dubai. Meydan FZ remains dedicated to its mission of fostering international partnerships and supporting global business initiatives.

“It was an absolute pleasure to host Dr. Melhin Mahmuti from the Embassy of the Republic of Kosovo. We are looking forward to future endeavours together - Mohammad Bin Humaidan – Director - Free Zone & Leasing & Licensing.



About the Republic of Kosovo:

The Republic of Kosovo is a burgeoning economy operating on free market principles with a robust private sector. As an upper-middle income economy and a member of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Kosovo has demonstrated notable economic resilience and growth since its independence in 2008. With its dynamic market and untapped potential, Kosovo offers unique opportunities for investment.

About Meydan Free Zone

Meydan Free Zone located in Dubai, continues to position itself as a premier destination for entrepreneurs seeking successful startup journey. With its prestigious location, fully digital processes and being 247 free zone, will continue to play a pivotal role in thriving economic growth and facilitating all support required to help investors grow from Dubai . contributing to Dubai's status as a global business destination. Reach out to Meydan Free Zone through setup@meydanfz.ae or call 800 FZ1 today!