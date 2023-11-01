Cinemas to take centre stage in notable active Urban projects in MENA. Current value of key projects with cinemas is US$ 744.3 bn. (*BNC)

According to pwc, Cinema box office revenue will reach pre-pandemic levels by 2025, when it will hit US$43.0 billion with cinema screens in Saudi Arabia expected to grow to 2,500 screens by 2030.

The Middle East movies and entertainment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% from last year till 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 660.48 million. (Technavio)

Forum to convene local and international filmmakers, media, industry experts and solution providers.

In Saudi Arabia, the General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) expects to have 350 cinemas and 2,500 movie screens in the country, and the industry will be worth around $1 billion by 2030.

Dubai, UAE: The 6th Edition of META Cinema Forum, the largest and most influential cinema convention in emerging markets, is back for its highly anticipated 6th edition on November 7-8, 2023, at the prestigious Grand Hyatt in Dubai.

Over the years, the META Cinema Forum has evolved into a pivotal gathering for cinema industry leaders, expanding its reach to encompass more regions, projects, and partnerships. It stands as the premier platform for the exchange of ideas, strategies, and innovations that are shaping the cinema sector in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the CIS region.

The Forum will have a convention and tradeshow, conference sessions, product presentations, special screenings and premieres, workshops, masterclasses, Black Tie Awards Ceremony, networking reception, meetings areas, content and cinema construction breakout sessions.

Leila Masinaei, Managing Partner, Great Mind Events Management said, "As we celebrate the 6th edition of the META Cinema Forum, I am proud it has evolved into something truly remarkable. This year’s META Cinema Forum reiterates Dubai’s position as a global entertainment hub as the forum started as a regional gathering and evolved into becoming the heartbeat of the global cinema sector. We are thrilled to welcome a diverse array of cinema stakeholders from the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the CIS region, along with studios and solution providers from around the world.”

“The META Cinema Forum is not just a convention; it's a dynamic platform where connections are forged, ideas are sparked, and the future of cinema unfolds. It's a testament to the growing importance of emerging markets in the cinematic landscape. We look forward to another exciting edition and to seeing you there, “she added.

The theme for the 2023 edition is "Growing the region’s cinema Share," reflecting a commitment to foster growth and innovation in the industry and offer industry insights and growth strategies. Discussions, presentations and workshops will revolve around the industry’s challenges, solutions and the current market situation.

Sanjay Patney, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, said, “As a long-standing supporter of the regional cinema industry, VOX Cinemas is proud to sponsor the META Cinema Forum once again. Events such as this provide a dynamic platform for industry stakeholders to come together, be inspired and exchange ideas, which is essential for the continued growth and innovation of the cinema industry.”

Topics covered include Regional Content Production and International Collaboration, Cinemas of the Future and an in-depth look at emerging cinema trends and technologies with key cinema statistics and case studies on Rewarding Patrons and Effective Pricing Strategies.

On day two, there will be a panel discussion on successful movie marketing for the region and a panel discussion on ‘Elevating the Experiential Elements of Cinemas’. Leaders in cinema design, technology, and hospitality will discuss strategies for enhancing the cinema-going experience.

The META Cinema Awards and Gala Reception will be a night of celebration recognizing outstanding achievements in the cinema industry. Organised by GM Events, the META Cinema Forum guarantees a two-day immersion in priceless knowledge, networking prospects, and a sneak peek into the future of cinema.

Organised by Great Minds Event Management, the forum is poised to establish Dubai as a thriving hub for filmmakers and creatives to convene, exchange insights, and showcase their own and fellow artists' works.

Now in its 6th edition, the META Cinema Forum is the largest cinema convention, covering the emerging markets. The event has grown over the years to include more regions, more projects, more partners and has become the single most important regional gathering for the cinema sector. The 6th edition will bring in a diverse set of cinema stakeholders from across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and CIS region with studios and solution providers from across the globe. The convention will also host several post-event receptions and parties that will allow for fun-filled casual networking for all stakeholders.