Dubai, UAE— Following the success of the 6th Edition of META Cinema Forum, a cinematic extravaganza that unfolded from 7th to 8th November, the celebration continued with exclusive film screenings at City Centre Deira from 9th to 12th November and a special tour of the Soundstage at Dubai Studio City.

City Centre Deira, a key sponsor, transformed into a cinematic haven above Food Central. Attendees reveled in the comfort of bean bags while enjoying a curated selection of films not yet available to the general public. From the animated adventure "3 Little Kungpoo Goats" to the intense forest drama "Territory," the screenings catered to diverse tastes.

Celebrating the Diwali weekend, the lineup included the courtroom thriller "A Holy Conspiracy," the Kannada drama "Koli Esru," and the gripping Malayalam film "Nishiddho," offering attendees a unique blend of entertainment and celebration, along with Q&A sessions with cast and crew.

On Friday 10th November Dubai Studio City offered an exclusive "Tour of Soundstage" experience. Over 50 filmmakers and enthusiasts explored the state-of-the-art facilities at Soundstage, Dubai Studio City. The tour unveiled details of the facilities, benefits, and rebates available for filmmakers, solidifying Dubai Studio City's commitment to fostering creativity and innovation in the film industry.

Leila Masinaei, META Cinema Forum Director and Managing Partner of Great Minds Group, expressed gratitude to the sponsors for their invaluable support in creating a memorable cinematic experience.

The META Cinema Forum, known for its dedication to emerging markets, successfully blended conferences, exclusive screenings, and sponsor activations, making it a must-attend event for cinema enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

For further information or media inquiries, please contact:

James Bury, Marketing and Communications Director, Great Minds Group

james@gmevents.ae

About META Cinema Forum:

META Cinema Forum is a dynamic platform dedicated to emerging markets, bringing together industry professionals, studios, and solution providers. The 6th Edition showcased exclusive screenings at City Centre Deira, providing a unique cinematic experience.

About City Centre Deira:

City Centre Deira is a prominent shopping and entertainment destination in Dubai, committed to enhancing community experiences through diverse offerings and innovative collaborations.

About Dubai Studio City:

Dubai Studio City, a pivotal sponsor, offers a comprehensive array of services for the film and television production industry. The "Tour of Soundstage" provided filmmakers with insights into cutting-edge facilities and support available at Dubai Studio City.