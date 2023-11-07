Accolades for Women In Cinema to be a highlight at the event

Exhibition area attracts industry professionals keen to explore new innovations in cinema.

Dubai, UAE - The 6th Edition of META Cinema Forum, the largest and most influential cinema convention in emerging markets, commenced with great anticipation today, on November 7th, 2023, at the prestigious Grand Hyatt in Dubai. With the cinema market size forecasted to increase by USD 660.48 million by 2027, this year's META Cinema Forum promises to be a pivotal event for the industry.

Over the years, META Cinema Forum has evolved into a pivotal gathering for cinema industry leaders, expanding its reach to encompass more regions, projects, and partnerships. It stands as the premier platform for the exchange of ideas, strategies, and innovations that are shaping the cinema sector in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the CIS region and at this year’s edition, there is a special focus on Women in Cinema.

The session with female panelists is a round table discussion on the business side of the film industry titled ‘Beyond the Glitz’. Panelists include Nancy Paton, Founder, Desert Rose Films and President of WIFTGCC, Charlotte Louise Sutcliffe, Entertainment Lawyer, Associate at CWB and Head of Events at WIFTGCC, Ozge Conduroglu, Acquisition & Distribution Lead, The Plot Pictures MENA and Ashleigh Potts, Marketing Director, Studio Distribution, Majid Al Futtaim LLC.

The Forum's program is extensive, featuring a convention and tradeshow, conference sessions, product presentations, special screenings, premieres, workshops, masterclasses, a Black-tie awards ceremony, networking reception, meetings areas, and content and cinema construction breakout sessions.

Leila Masinaei, Managing Partner, Great Mind Events Management, remarked, "The success of the 6th META Cinema Forum reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing the cinematic landscape in emerging markets. This year's event has reinforced our belief in the power of collaboration, innovation, and shared experiences within the industry. We are excited about the future possibilities and the role META Cinema Forum will continue to play in shaping the cinema sector in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the CIS region."

Tony El Massih from Vox Cinemas commented, "The META Cinema Forum is a remarkable event that brings together industry visionaries and thought leaders to chart the future of cinema in emerging markets. It's where ideas come to life, where trends are set, and where the future of cinema is defined. Today’s success is a testament to the Forum's significance that it continues to evolve and grow, fostering innovation and collaboration across regions. We're excited to be part of this transformative journey."

Serge Plasch, Chief Commercial Officer, Cinionic said, “It is great to be back at the META Cinema Forum and connecting with the industry. As the leading cinema partner Cinionic, founded in the heritage of Barco, offers exhibitors ways to laser that is set to WOW moviegoers time over time, and we are excited to share this with the visitors attending the forum.”

The theme for the 2023 edition is "Growing the region’s cinema share," reflecting a commitment to foster growth and innovation in the industry. Discussions, presentations, and workshops will revolve around the industry’s challenges, solutions, and the current market situation. Topics covered include Regional Content Production and International Collaboration, Cinemas of the Future, and an in-depth look at emerging cinema trends and technologies with key cinema statistics and case studies on Rewarding Patrons and Effective Pricing Strategies.

On day two, there is a panel discussion on successful movie marketing for the region and a panel discussion on ‘Elevating the Experiential Elements of Cinemas’. Leaders in cinema design, technology, and hospitality will discuss strategies for enhancing the cinema-going experience.

The META Cinema Awards and Gala Reception is a night of celebration recognizing outstanding achievements in the cinema industry. The awards will be presented by Nathan Gilligan, Senior Operations Manager, Comscore and Nena Loncar, Client Insights Manager, Comscore.

Recipients of the prestigious accolades include:

Best Cinemas 10 screens & above - VOX Mall of the Emirates

Best cinema 10 screens & below - AMC Stars Avenue

Highest grossing distributor of the year - Majid Al Futtaim Distribution

Best Film – English - Universal Pictures International for Oppenheimer

Best Film – Indian - Yash Raj Films for Jawan

Best Film – Arabic - Majid Al Futtaim Distribution for Go Media (Licensor) and Vox (Distributor)

Best Film – African - Film One for Orisa

Outstanding Contribution to Emerging Markets - Sattar for Frontrow

Organized by GM Events, the META Cinema Forum guarantees a two-day immersion in priceless knowledge, networking prospects, and a sneak peek into the future of cinema.

