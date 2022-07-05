Manama:Mentorship Forum Middle East (MFME) today announced HH Sh. Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Member of the Supreme Council for Women and Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, as the Patron for the Forum’s third edition, which will once again focus on supporting the career progression of up-and-coming professionals and help organisations more effectively meet their talent development goals leveraging the power of mentorship. The Forum will take place in the Kingdom of Bahrain as a hybrid event, with physical and online attendance, on 6 December 2022 and the Diplomat Radisson Blu.

HH Sh. Hessa will open the Forum, which is expected to welcome more than 300 leading regional and international HR and mentorship experts and senior business leaders. She will share her vast experience in human capital development as well as her own valuable personal experience with mentorship with attendees from a diverse range of public and private sector institutions across sectors.

Supporting the Forum is Lead Partner National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) and is being developed an by the Forum “Think Tank”, an advisory group tasked with setting this year’s themes and agenda based on prevalent trends in the industry and prevailing market conditions including HR challenges and business opportunities. The event will consist of a holistic programme looking at key topics of the day and the role of mentorship in supporting and accelerating the growth and career progression of young professionals. Panel discussions, keynote addresses and practical hands-on-workshops will illuminate the topic and give participants intelligence, insights and knowledge on how to develop and lead world-class mentorship schemes.

Commenting, Ms. Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s Founder and Organiser, said, “We’re extremely honoured to announce HH Sh. Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa as the Patron for this year’s Forum. Her history and personal and professional focus on talent development and the fostering of next generation social and business leaders will be a great asset to this year’s event and serve as an example to the importance of mentorship and its role in uplifting our human capital across all sectors and organisations. We look forward to soon announcing further details of this year’s programme, which we expect to be another dynamic, engaging and interactive event that helps raise the profile of mentorship and encourages both individuals and organisations to leverage its power to drive human capital development across the region.”

To learn more about opportunities to join the Forum’s partners and sponsors or to sign up to take part, please contact FinMark Communications or info@mentorshipme.com.