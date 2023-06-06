Today’s programme included keynote speeches from Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and Abu Dhabi Energy Services

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The third edition of Retrofit Tech Abu Dhabi Summit began today, with over 200 high-level decision makers from the energy efficiency, sustainability and retrofitting sectors.

The Summit, which is officially hosted by Abu Dhabi Energy Services (ADES), a subsidiary of TAQA Group, is taking place under the theme ‘Unleashing Abu Dhabi’s retrofitting and energy efficiency potential’.

Proceedings opened with discussions on the theme of energy efficiency and retrofitting strategies for achieving Abu Dhabi’s energy goals. This included keynote speeches from Khalid Mohamed Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of ADES and Ahmed Juma Ghanim Al Falasi, Acting Executive Director – Energy Efficiency, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy.

In his keynote presentation, Khalid Al Qubaisi, CEO of ADES looked at the underrated impact of energy efficiency, which can help meet 50 percent of required emissions reductions. Al Qubaisi touched on the successful project completion of retrofitting the UAE University campus, where a 27 percent energy efficiency saving was achieved, including 88 million KWh of energy savings and 400,000 m3 of water savings. He commented: “The RetrofitTech Summit, hosted by ADES, offers a unique platform to converge our collective efforts and resources in pursuit of a sustainable, prosperous, and environmentally conscious Abu Dhabi.”

Ahmed Al Falasi spoke about Abu Dhabi’s energy goals, touching on the importance of Abu Dhabi’s Demand Side Management and Energy Rationalisation Strategy 2030, which targets a 22% reduction in electricity consumption and a 32% reduction in water consumption by 2030. He underscored that for Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, the building retrofit program for existing buildings in Abu Dhabi represents a pivotal pillar in the Abu Dhabi demand side management strategy, contributing more than 13 percent of total energy savings, equivalent to more than 2,700 GWh of savings.

Later in the morning, summit participants heard insights from KEO Sustainability & Environmental Services on retrofitting existing buildings sustainably to enhance energy efficiency, with a specific focus on hotels from hotels from Colliers Project Leaders ME, and financing models for retrofit projects from Taka Solutions in the following sessions.

Sessions tomorrow will look at incentivisation of green retrofits, the criticality of planning for window and façade retrofits, and HVAC retrofits, as well as a panel session on making buildings sustainable through operation and maintenance optimization.

