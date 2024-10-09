The upcoming edition of the exhibition and congress will showcase new verticals dedicated to Vaccines and Emergency Preparedness, Women’s Health and Precision Medicine

Medlab Middle East 2025 will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 3-6 February

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Medlab Middle East, the region’s largest medical laboratory and conference, will return to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 3-6 February 2025. The previous edition of Medlab Middle East generated an estimated business value of USD670 million (AED2.46 billion), fueling medical laboratory growth across the Middle East and beyond.

A global hub for leaders in laboratory medicine, Medlab Middle East 2025 is expected to draw over 20,000 attendees and will feature 900 exhibitors from more than 40 countries. The event will also welcome over 4,000 delegates to the Medlab Congress, which will deliver 12 CME-accredited conferences led by prominent experts in areas such as Laboratory Management, Lab Sustainability, Clinical Chemistry, and Lab Quality Management. New to this year’s congress is the addition of Lab Automation, a rapidly advancing field in laboratory science.

Medlab Middle East 2025 will centre around the theme, ‘Empowering today’s medical labs for tomorrow’s global future’ and will introduce new verticals to the show floor, dedicated to three vital areas in laboratory medicine: Women’s Health, Vaccines and Emergency Preparedness and Precision Medicine. The exhibition will showcase world-leading exhibitors across these verticals and provide in-depth insights and discussions during thought leadership panels featuring experts from the laboratory, healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

According to research from the McKinsey Health Institute, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum for Health and Healthcare, women spend 25 per cent more time in poor health than men. The report suggests that closing the gender health gap could boost the global economy by USD1 trillion by 2040.

On the opening day of Medlab Middle East, a thought leadership forum on ‘Advancing Women’s Health Through Laboratory Diagnostics’ will unite leaders and experts in women’s health. The panel will explore cutting-edge innovations, address critical challenges and uncover collaboration opportunities that will enhance diagnostic capabilities around female-specific health needs.

A follow-up panel discussion will address ‘The Impact of Diagnostic Innovation on Women’s Health’, including how early detection through advanced diagnostics can improve the management of reproductive health disorders, cancers and hormonal imbalances and will explore how early detection can improve health outcomes.

Precision Medicine will be under the spotlight on 4 February at a high-level interactive discussion on ‘Unlocking the Future of Healthcare’. Led by Dr Ammira Al-Shabeeb Akil, Principal Investigator – Assistant Level, Precision Prevention of Diabetes, Obesity and Cancer, Sidra Medicine, Qatar this session will offer insights from clinicians, geneticists, policymakers and industry experts and will foster a dialogue around cutting-edge innovations in genetics, personalised healthcare and the new therapies shaping the future of patient care.

The final thought leadership forum will focus on ‘Innovation in vaccine research and distribution to mitigate future global threats’, underscoring the growing need for progress in vaccine development and deployment. Participants will include vaccine scientists, vaccine developers, immunologists, policymakers and government officials who will discuss the latest breakthroughs in vaccine science and strategic planning for future pandemics and health crises.

“Medlab Middle East highlights the latest advancements in laboratory technology and innovation, drawing global leaders, pioneers, and industry experts each year,” said Tom Coleman, Group Exhibition Director, Informa Markets Healthcare. He added: “The upcoming edition promises a dynamic lineup of features designed to showcase the future of the laboratory, not just in the Middle East but on a global scale.

“Attendees will have the unique opportunity to connect with international industry leaders, engage in valuable networking events, and explore the cutting-edge technologies transforming the laboratory sector worldwide.”

The new GCC Lab Leaders Breakfast Forum at Medlab Middle East aims to enhance collaboration among laboratories in the GCC. The forum will bring together officials, experts, and specialists from public and private sector labs and national standardisation bodies across the GCC region and aims to promote cooperation on topics such as laboratory management, quality assurance, and proficiency testing.

The Medlab Honours awards initiative will celebrate laboratory pioneers and is currently accepting nominations for laboratory leaders who have demonstrated remarkable dedication, visionary guidance and a commitment to excellence. Categories for Medlab Honours include Head of Lab, Lab Manager and Young Scientist, with winners awarded on the second day of the Laboratory Management conference.

The key product categories showcased at Medlab Middle East are Disposable, Healthcare/General Services, Imaging, Infrastructure, IT, Laboratory, Medical Equipment and Pharma/Nutrition. Industry leaders that will be exhibiting at the event include Al Borg Diagnostics, Fujifilm Middle East FZE, Horiba ABX SAS, Sysmex Middle East, Randox Laboratories and Snibe Co., Ltd.

About Medlab Middle East

As the MENA region's most prominent medical laboratory exhibition and congress, Medlab Middle East plays a crucial role in advancing the value of laboratory medicine worldwide, shaping the future of diagnostics by providing an international platform for laboratory industry leaders, including manufacturers, dealers and distributors to share best practice, showcase innovations, collaborate and network.

Medlab Middle East stems from 15 years of growth alongside the MENA region's largest healthcare event, Arab Health. Now in its 24th year, this annual medical laboratory meeting brings together exhibitors and attendees from over 180 countries.

Medlab Middle East will take place from 3 – 6 February 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE. A digital event will occur from 4 December – 20 February 2025.

Website: medlabme.com

Facebook: facebook.com/medlabseries

Twitter: @MedlabSeries #myMedlab

Instagram: @medlab.series

LinkedIn: Medlab Middle East

For more information, please get in touch with Shamal Communications:

Media Contact

CATHERINE ALLTOFT

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR

E-mail : catherine.alltoft@shamalcomms.com