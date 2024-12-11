DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, today opened the MEBAA Show 2024 at Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC).

His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President also visited the show on its opening day, which gathered members of the business aviation community from more than 95 countries. Reaffirming its position as the foremost business aviation platform in the Middle East and North Africa, exhibitors and visitors convened to explore key themes of sustainability, business aviation technologies and future trends that will shape the industry.

Ali Ahmed Alnaqbi, Founding and Executive Chairman of MEBAA - the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association, commented: “This year’s MEBAA Show sets another milestone in the remarkable evolution of business aviation across the region. On day one, we’ve seen the unveiling of innovative technologies, new solutions, and exciting announcements that are driving the industry forward. The energy and collaboration among exhibitors, visitors, and global leaders have set the tone for what promises to be an impactful show. We are proud to be at the heart of these transformative conversations and look forward to building on today’s momentum in the days ahead.”

Throughout the show, more than 145 local, regional and international exhibitors displayed the latest business aviation aircraft, technology and solutions which are supporting the industry’s strong growth trajectory. With more than 30 aircraft on display, this is one of the most remarkable static displays in the MEBAA Show’s history, with representation from leading names such as Airbus Corporate Jets, Boeing Business Jets, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Gulfstream, Textron, and more.

Announcements during day one included Qatar Airways’ private jet charter division, Qatar Executive, releasing plans for its fleet of Gulfstream G650ER to fly with Starlink connectivity, as well as the launch of the world’s first Arabic jet charter app by Victor, the global on-demand aircraft charter company. Dubai-based business jet leasing company, IC Leasing, also ordered its second Dassault Falcon 2000LXS at the show, while MD ONBOARD and Laerdal announced an innovative partnership aimed at elevating medical training for the aviation industry. Jetex, a global leader in executive aviation, and Joby Aviation, a developer of electric air taxis for commercial passenger transport, also announced a strategic partnership to redefine seamless connectivity for Jetex customers.

As an important platform for collaboration and networking, the MEBAA Show sets the stage for new partnerships and collaborations that are vital for driving the sector forward. Commenting on Honeywell’s participation, Khaled Hashem, president, Middle East and Africa at Honeywell, said: “For many years, the UAE has been at the forefront of innovation in aviation. Today, the country is one of the leading global aviation hubs that is driving growth and prosperity. At the MEBAA Show 2024, one of the leading platforms for business aviation, we join our peers to showcase our latest solutions that shape the future of aviation - one of the three powerful megatrends our portfolio aligns with. Honeywell has delivered cutting-edge technologies to its regional customers for more than 70 years, and we look forward to connecting with our partners at the show to elevate the region’s role even further within the international business aviation sector.”

The BizAv Talks conference also kicked off on day one with its first daily theme – The Next Frontier of Business Aviation – welcoming top executives and innovators from across the globe for a series of insightful sessions. The opening panel, ‘Middle East BizAv and the global equation’, showcased how the Middle East’s strategic investments, progressive policies, and economic diversification have transformed business aviation. Industry leaders highlighted the region’s strengths, challenges, and its impact on the global BizAv market, emphasising innovation and sustainability.

During this, Holger Ostheimer, Managing Director of DC Aviation Al-Futtaim, said: "In this region, the visionary approach of the leadership and the long-term outlook for infrastructure and the business environment are vastly different from those in the USA and Europe. Dubai has spearheaded regional aviation growth for the past 20 years, and now Saudi Arabia is also involved. Legislative plans here are not limited to five years; they are generational. More wealthy individuals are relocating to the region, which is a major driving force in creating a positive environment, unparalleled across the world."

Exploring Dubai’s position as a global centre of private aviation, Ramandeep Oberoi, Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Aviation Services, said during a fireside chat: “Dubai consistently emerges as a winner and is the city of choice for businesses. With five runways, Al Maktoum Airport is set to become the aviation hub of the world. Between September 1, 2023, and September 1, 2024, the UAE saw 15,917 flights, a surge of more than 230% compared to the same period five years ago. This growth has led us to invest in three new hangars in Dubai, offering world-class MRO services, and we have the best engineers in a one-stop shop.”

Looking further into the regional dynamics, a panel on ‘The rise of Saudi Arabia - Exploring the boom and opportunities’ uncovered what’s driving the boom, examining key drivers, future visions, and the regulator’s role in infrastructure development. Discussions covered emerging opportunities, including EVTOL and air mobility, alongside evolving regulations, maintenance challenges, and strategies for enhancing service quality.

Eng. Imtiyaz Manzary, General Manager of General Aviation, General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Saudi Arabia, said during the panel: "Aviation is key to Vision 2030, and Saudi Arabia is planning 250 destinations and 330 million passengers by 2030, with $100 billion in investment opportunities. High demand in tourism, connectivity, and strong businesses are driving this growth. In May this year, we launched a roadmap for the future of aviation, discussing sector growth and the creation of 30,000 jobs, with updated regulations leading to increased traffic.”

Day one’s sessions also welcome key speakers including Andrea Zanetto, Chief Executive Officer - Comlux Aviation & Chief Operations Officer of Comlux Group; Joanne Goodall, Chief Executive Officer – Europe of TAG Aviation Europe; Jorge Colindres, Founder & Executive Chairman of San Marino Aircraft Registry; and Bernard Van Milders, President & CEO, Flying Group​, among others.

The show also saw the introduction of its new Luxury Boulevard, sponsored by Falcon, showcasing the world’s most esteemed luxury brands alongside iconic business jets at the static display. Additionally, the Operators Programme, sponsored by Saudia Private Aviation, and the Platinum Guest Programme, sponsored by Falcon, provided attending business aviation leaders with premier networking opportunities, reinforcing the event’s emphasis on collaboration and connection.

The MEBAA Show will continue over the next two days, with more announcements and new deals expected. Partners for this year’s event include 4Air, Air BP, AIX Investment Group, DarGlobal, DC Aviation, JETEX, Lufthansa Technik, MD Onboard, Saudia Private Aviation.

