DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The business aviation industry is preparing for the much-anticipated MEBAA Show 2022, which begins tomorrow (Tuesday, 6 December) at Dubai Airshow site (DWC). The show will run until Thursday 8 December, bringing industry leaders from across the business and private aviation industry together for what promises to be the most exciting edition yet.

This year, the show will feature the most diverse range of exhibitors to date, with a large number of local, regional and international exhibitors. It will see the return of major players such as Airbus, Boeing, Comlux, Bombardier, Embraer, Gulfstream and Dassault aviation, along with a host of new exhibitors from over 20 countries, including VOO, Executive Lifestyle, Tahseen, Mirai Flights and many more. Attendees will see the launch of new initiatives, and hear from more than 45 industry leaders who will share their insights on key industry themes including future aviation, sustainability, emerging markets and regulations at the brand new BizAv Talks conference.

Ali Ahmed Alnaqbi, Founding and Executive Chairman of MEBAA - the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association, commented: “The MEBAA Show 2022 will be like no other, offering a platform for the international business aviation industry to come together and form new connections to help define the future of the industry. With a redefined programme that will highlight the latest trends in business aviation and address some of the challenges we’re facing, visitors will witness cutting-edge technologies, sustainable solutions and innovative aircraft, all set to revolutionise business aviation across the world.”

The global private jet market is projected to reach $39.84 billion by 20251, from an estimated $25.87 billion in 2021, and the Middle East, specifically the GCC region, is representing a major part of that growth. Most notably, the UAE has seen some of the strongest business jet activity.

According to insights from WINGX, the aviation research and consultancy company, business jet departures in the UAE from January to September 2022 were up 11% compared to the same period in 2021, and up 105% compared to 20202. More recently, the Qatar World Cup has led to heavy demand for private jets on Dubai to Doha match-day trips, with MEBAA exhibitor DC Aviation Al-Futtaim witnessing a 22% month-on-month increase in charter enquiries in October3.

This demand is expected to surpass the World Cup, with the sharp rise of business aviation a trend that is being seen in many key international markets. As a result, the MEBAA Show 2022 has seen a surge in international visitor registrations, with over 69% of these being key decision makers, all poised to witness the latest innovations and technology shaping the industry.

The MEBAA Show 2022 will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

