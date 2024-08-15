Paperworld Middle East, the largest international trade show for stationery, paper and office supplies, returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 12-14 November

Dubai, UAE: The Middle East and Africa Hobby, Craft, and Art Supplies Market will be spotlighted at the forthcoming Paperworld Middle East exhibition. According to 6W research, the sector is expected to grow to over US$934 million by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4%.

The significant growth is attributed to the substantial increase in the number of events celebrating art and culture in the region, such as the Dubai Government’s Sikka Art and Design Festival, a flagship showcase of the Dubai Art Season. This festival includes outdoor installations, art exhibitions, and workshops where the supplies are utilised.

The Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, slated to launch in 2025, the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale in Saudi Arabia, as well as more contemporary offerings such as the music, art, and lifestyle festival, Sole DXB, and Africa Celebrates, a five-day event welcoming participants from throughout Africa, as well as the African diaspora, with exhibitors showcasing locally made products, are further creating demand for hobby, craft and art supplies.

Syed Ali Akbar, Show Director for Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, said: “The UAE, and the wider Middle East and Africa region, has seen a surge in the number of events celebrating the rich tradition and tapestry through art and cultural events.

“This is having a major impact on the value of the hobby, craft and art supplies market, and as such, we are seeing an increase in exhibitors showcasing the latest products, including pens used for artistic drawing, paints including watercolours, acrylics and oils, fabrics and materials for textile arts, as well as different paper for drawing and origami.”

According to Value Market Research, globally, the Arts and Crafts Market is expected to reach US$102 billion by 2032, almost double the US$53 billion recorded in 2023. Trends positively shaping the market, including the increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms that facilitate direct artist-to-consumer sales, growing sustainability concerns driving the demand for eco-friendly materials, and the seamless integration of traditional craftsmanship with modern design sensibilities.

“As consumer preferences evolve towards personalised and culturally significant goods, the arts and crafts market is expected to expand, offering new opportunities for artisans and entrepreneurs globally,” added Ali.

In line with the latest trends, Paperworld Middle East will launch the Battle of the Brushes, an international competition to recognise the next generation of leading artists. Held in partnership with Funun Arts Group, the competition will cover four categories: abstract, realism, pencil/charcoal, and watercolour.

Eight finalists will be selected during a three-month judging process and will compete during a live painting challenge on the exhibition's opening day before the winners are crowned.

Paperworld Middle East is the largest international trade show for stationery, paper, and office supplies. The theme is "Crafting Global Connections," highlighting the exhibition's role as a global central hub for the industry. The show features over 480 exhibitors from 40 countries and is estimated to attract 12,000 visitors.

The event will showcase the full spectrum of paper products, including office supplies, school articles, stationery supplies, writing instruments, writing printing paper and arts and crafts products.

Paperworld Middle East is co-located with Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East and is held in halls 3-8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

About Paperworld Middle East

Paperworld Middle East brings together world-renowned brands, regional players, and promising innovators for an exciting three-day showcase featuring products ranging from office and school supplies to festive decorations and brandable merchandise. The next edition of the show takes place from 12-14 November 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre, co-located with Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East.

About Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East

Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, a vibrant platform showcasing the latest trends in lifestyle, accents, and gifts. Co-located with Paperworld Middle East from November 12–14, 2024, at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the event is the region’s premier showcase for mid- to high-end gift articles, baby and kid items, and lifestyle products.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,300 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2023 were more than € 600 million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Paperworld Middle East, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Logimotion, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East. In the 2023/24 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 6,324 exhibitors from over 60 countries and attracted 224,106 visitors from 159 countries.

