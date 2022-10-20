DUBAI, UAE: The edtech and smart classroom market size in the Middle East & Africa and Europe is projected to hit USD44.623 billion this 2022, and at a CAGR 21.78% to reach USD 120.408 billion by 2027. This year’s GESS (Global Educational Supplies and Solutions) Dubai resonates with this growth as local and international edtech companies have confirmed to showcase latest trends and innovations alongside over 450 educational suppliers at the event from November 15 to 17 at Sheikh Saeed Halls, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Globally, the edtech and smart classroom market size is expected to be at USD 333.327 billion by 2027 as per data culled from “EdTech & Smart Classroom Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027” published by Think Market Intelligence released by MarketResearch.com. In the Middle East, as the pandemic shifts to endemic, many schools are still prioritising digital resources over physical ones too according to ISC Research, the leading producer of independent data, trends, and intelligence on the global English-medium international schools’ market.

ISC Research further highlights that new schools will continue to open in the GCC and a notable number of well-established schools in the region are already planning or undertaking large capital projects to enhance their offerings in the region. Accordingly, schools will require resources to construct and outfit their buildings. In such competitive environments, where parents have a plethora of school choices, schools are also looking for ways to distinguish themselves from their neighbours through facilities, curriculum, or any other method, meaning innovative resources are in high demand.

Among the most notable pillars of edtech that educators look at include augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), and metaverse. Leading education and technology experts are geared up to present insights and solutions on the latest advancements in these fields to support key decision-makers attending GESS Dubai.

The metaverse offers an always-on universe of new experiential learning opportunities and while some consider its application in the education sector in its nascent phase, GESS has already lined up thought-provoking discussions for guests including Preparing Students for the Metaverse by Niall Statham, Head of Innovation in Hartland Internation School, Metaverse in Education Roadmap by Dr. Inas Sobhy, Chief Intelligence Officer of Badr University, When is the Metaverse better than real life for learning by David Judge, Executive Creative Director of Space Zero, and Story Living in the Metaverse: From classroom to mass communication Clyde DeSouza, Creative Technologist of Dirrogate Labs.

NFTs are another critical point of conversation and this too will be delved into deeply with topics like NFTs & The Registrar: Transcripts, Report Cards and Diplomas by Jessica Lee, Curriculum Coordinator and Dr. Claire Shea, Deputy Superintendent of American Creativity Academy, Avatar Theory & The Psychology of Virtual Identities by Steve Bambury, Web3 and Metaverse Consultant, and Turning your digital vision into strategy and practical implementation by Al Kingsley, CEO of NetSupport and Chair of a Multi-Academy Trust. Watch as Yasmeen Suleiman, a student of Hartland International School creates an NFT in real time, using the digital art skills she has perfected.

GESS Dubai attendees can also look forward to the AI and Robotics sessions led by field-experts such as Yves Khalil, Higher Education Director of Microsoft Middle East and Africa on Bringing Innovation in Higher Education with Mixed Reality/Augmented Reality; Dennis Kembeitz, CEO of EZ-Robot on Steps to increase girls’ enrolment in robotics & STEM education; Sreejit Chakrabarty, Director of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics from GEMS Dubai American Academy on Emerging Tech Integration in K12 - Why? When? How?; Abhinand Chincholi, President and CEO of OneOrigin Inc on AI & Immersive Reality defining the new face for Education; and Massrat Shaikh, Educational Psychologist of Al Ahlam Training and Higher Education Services on EdTech – The Route to Equality for Special Educational Needs Learners.

Some of the standout exhibitors that provide groundbreaking and tested edtech solutions are GlobePoint (Korea) that has developed VR and AR-based smart-learning contents and platforms centered on games like Minecraft Education; OneOrigin (US) that will showcase the world’s first extended reality solution called AcceL; Artificial Intelligence Technologies (UAE) with a wide selection of products for AI, AR and VR; Coding First (Armenia) that boasts a curriculum empowering kids and youth with the competitive advantage in an AI-ruled future; and Alef Education (UAE) award-winning pioneers of a personalised and digital-first K12 education.

Registration for GESS Dubai is free and can now be done online at www.gessdubai.com, giving education professionals access to all three days of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) accredited conference programmes and exhibition.

Organised in partnership with the Ministry of Education and held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, GESS Dubai has been the focal point for education in the Middle East and beyond for 15 years.

The exhibition provides educators access to the products and solutions that meet the needs of the modern classroom and transform the way students learn. Alongside the exhibition runs an extensive conference programmeme and awards ceremony, making GESS Dubai the complete event for the education industry.

GESS Dubai will take place from November 15 to 17, 2022

Sheikh Saeed Halls, Dubai World Trade Centre

Tuesday 15 November 10:00 - 18:00

Wednesday 16 November 10:00 - 18:00

Thursday 17 November 10:00 - 17:00

To register, learn more and stay updated, visit www.gessdubai.com.

