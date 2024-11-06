Riyadh – MCN | Middle East Communications Network announces Blueprint 2025: The Way Forward, an exclusive event to equip marketers with essential insights, resources and strategic partnerships to drive business growth across Saudi Arabia and expand their global impact.

Hosted by MCN and its agencies, the event will set out a roadmap for brand growth across multiple disciplines from Creative, Media and PR through to Data, Loyalty, Experiential, Engagement, Tech and Commerce.

Blueprint 2025 brings together leading global experts, industry visionaries, and key Saudi talent to equip brands with the insights and partnerships essential for thriving in a fast-evolving MarComms landscape. With the 2025 marketing landscape in mind, it is designed to help navigate geopolitical transformations, advance the global presence of Saudi brands and explore pivotal trends redefining the talent landscape to build innovative, enduring and future fit brands.

As part of the event’s programme, Robert Willock, Global Editorial Director EICN at The Economist Intelligence Unit, will provide a business briefing on the shifting global landscape as BRICS expands, now encompassing Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Iran. Willock will explore how the Kingdom can balance economic growth alongside its strategic role in a multipolar world, leveraging new alliances while maintaining global competitiveness.

At the core of Blueprint 2025’s mission is the unveiling of The Future of KSA and Brands of Tomorrow, an exclusive research study developed by McCann Worldgroup that will provide a comprehensive look into the rapidly evolving Saudi consumer landscape. Led by Mohammed Bahmishan – CEO of FP7McCann KSA – and Rodney Collins, PhD, EVP Global Head of Human Sciences at McCann Worldgroup, this study is designed to empower brands with an in-depth understanding of the shifting values, behaviors, and expectations of Saudi consumers as they align with Saudi Vision 2030’s transformative ambitions.

Drawing on research from across Saudi Arabia, the United States, Europe, and Asia, the study offers an unprecedented analysis of how Saudi audiences are adopting global trends and reshaping them through a uniquely local lens. Key findings spotlight generational attitudes toward digital engagement, revealing distinct shifts in media consumption habits, brand loyalty, and the values that resonate with Saudi consumers across different age groups.

Blueprint 2025 will further explore the future of talent in Saudi Arabia in a session led by Jonathan Holmes, Managing Director - Korn Ferry, and Ricarda Ruecker, Chief Talent Officer - MCN MENAT. They will discuss the strategic blend of Saudisation with international expertise, DE+I integration, and skillset development to build a resilient workforce that drives the Kingdom’s growth.

Ghassan Harfouche, CEO – MCN MENAT commented: "Blueprint 2025 marks a pivotal moment for MCN as we deepen our commitment to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and partner with clients to drive impactful change across the Kingdom’s creative marketing landscape and beyond. MCN is dedicated to partnering with our clients to produce long term, enduring and innovation-led brands, firepowered by a network of globally scaled agency brands. By convening global and local trends, Blueprint 2025 sets the stage for Saudi Arabia’s next era of growth, empowering brands to shape a thriving, globally relevant future."

Robert Willock, Global Editorial Director EICN - The Economist Intelligence Unit, added: “The world order is changing: new global powers, a growing influence of the BRICS nations and increasing challenges of a multipolar world present great uncertainty and unprecedented opportunity for businesses. A new dynamic of instability and an unpredictable cycle of populism, interventionist economics and transactional globalisation has emerged. Through Blueprint 2025, we explore what this means for countries and businesses operating in the geo-political space between East and West and how brands can best navigate and optimise their growth.”

This event is brought to you by MCN and its agencies including FP7McCann, UM, Initiative, Magna Global, Weber Shandwick, Jack Morton, MRM, Current Global, MullenLowe, Momentum, McCann Healthcare, CRAFT, Octagon, Commonwealth//McCann and KINESSO.

ABOUT MCN

MCN is a leading advertising and marketing communications agency groups in MENAT, which partners with clients to build enduring brands. MCN’S agencies are global brands, spanning creative, media, digital, PR, brand experience and specialist marketing, including FP7McCann, MullenLowe, IPG Mediabrands, UM, Magna, Initiative, KINESSO, MRM, McCann Health, Momentum, Craft, Weber Shandwick, Commonwealth//McCann, Jack Morton, Octagon and Current Global. MCN has circa 2,000 employees across 11 markets. MCN is committed to cultivating an inclusive environment where talents can thrive and flourish. This commitment has led to the company and its agency brands to be recognised as a Great Place to Work consecutively in 2023 and 2024.

For more information, visit: www.mcnholding.com

