Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced the completion of its Explorer Space Camp 2023. The engaging camp held over three weeks in December, aimed at nurturing curiosity and interest in space sciences among youth, was a remarkable success, resonating with over 40 budding space enthusiasts aged 7 to 17.

The camp, which was divided into separate sessions for girls and boys, as well as a one for kids for the first time ever, provided an exhilarating platform for young participants to learn, grow, and enjoy the wonders of space exploration.

Throughout the Explorer Space Camp 2023, students were actively involved in a mix of theoretical and practical workshops, activities, and competitions. The enriching agenda included building space missions, exploring space with drones, delving into the basics of space engineering, constructing rovers, creating their own CubeSats, and navigating the thrilling challenges of space exploration using robots.

The programme was led by project leaders and team members from MBRSC's various project and mission teams. These activities were designed to extend beyond conventional classroom learning, offering students a hands-on experience in the field of space exploration.

Hosted at MBRSC headquarters, the camp also granted participants exclusive tours of the Centre’s various divisions, providing them with an unparalleled glimpse into the real-world of space exploration.

Adnan AlRais, Assistant Director General, Space Operations and Exploration Sector, MBRSC said, “The Explorer Space Camp 2023 has been a fantastic journey for both our team and the participating students. Seeing the enthusiasm and creativity of these young minds reaffirms our belief in the importance of such initiatives. By exposing them to the practical aspects of space science and exploration, we are nurturing the future generation of scientists, engineers, and astronauts, who will play a pivotal role in advancing the UAE's space ambitions.”

The Explorer Space Camp 2023 is a testament to MBRSC's dedication to fostering a love for space science and technology in younger generations. It aligns with the Centre's overarching goal of cultivating a skilled and passionate workforce to propel the UAE's burgeoning space sector.

The Explorer Space Camp is one of the projects managed by MBRSC under the UAE’s Mars 2117 Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE and promote the country’s integration on the global stage.

MOHAMMED BIN RASHID SPACE CENTRE (MBSRC):

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE a world leader in space services and exploration.

Established in 2006, the Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) started out with five engineers, who took it upon themselves to develop their capabilities and expand their knowledge in the field of space, relying on strong will and solid determination. Since then, the centre has continued its journey to be the incubator of the “UAE National Space Programme”. The MBRSC is home to the UAE Satellite Programme, UAE Astronaut Programme, Mars 2117 Programme and Emirates Mars Mission, among others. Under its satellite programme, the Centre has built, developed, and operated several Earth observation satellites, including DubaiSat-1, DubaiSat-2 and KhalifaSat, the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis in 2018. The Centre is currently developing the MBZ-SAT, which is expected to be launched in 2024 and will be the latest in the field of high-resolution imaging from outer space. Under the UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC currently has four astronauts, two of who have undertaken missions to the International Space Station, including the recently concluded longest Arab space mission completed by Sultan AlNeyadi. The Mars 2117 Programme includes the Emirates Lunar Mission, Analog Mission and Space Venture.