Dubai, UAE,: His Excellency Engineer Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Land Department, inaugurated the proceedings of the 20th edition of the International Property Show (IPS). The event, spanning three days until 29 February, features the participation of 125 local and international exhibitors and serves as a platform to exchange experiences, showcase the latest projects, and explore promising investment opportunities within the real estate sector.

His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita emphasised the show’s significance within Dubai’s annual events agenda, highlighting its role in showcasing Dubai’s global standing in the international real estate landscape and its appeal as a preferred destination for global investors. He said: “Dubai Land Department is dedicated to offering outstanding opportunities for real estate pioneers, investors, developers, and brokers in alignment with our strategic vision. We aim to establish a leading real estate model and foster an environment conducive to real estate innovation, supported by unique digital infrastructure. With a great legacy spanning over 20 years, the International Property Show has earned global recognition as a platform for leading real estate exhibitors to showcase insights and the latest trends in the industry.”

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of IPS 2024, said: “The IPS serves as an exceptional platform for showcasing local and international real estate projects in the Middle East. Over the past two decades, it has successfully brought together exhibitors, specialists, and professionals in the real estate field, contributing to the development and growth of the real estate industry in the UAE. This aligns with Dubai’s Urban Plan 2040, aiming to become the world’s best city for living and keeping pace with global efforts to address urgent challenges like climate change and urban expansion.”

The event saw the active participation of prominent local and international real estate developers, including notable representation from GCC nations. Among the participants are The Sustainable City; Yiti from Oman, the exhibition’s strategic partner; Emirates Real Estate Solutions (ERES), Al Rasikhoon Real Estate, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, and the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs from Saudi Arabia.

During this event, Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, the official banking partner for IPS 2024, said: “The collaboration between Emirates NBD, serving as the official banking partner, and IPS 2024 underscores our commitment to enriching the real estate sector. This partnership mirrors our dedication to delivering innovative financial solutions and exceptional customer service. We are enthusiastic about contributing to the success of IPS 2024, fostering unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, networking, and investment.”

Accompanied by several attendees, HE Engineer Marwan bin Ghalita toured the exhibition grounds, exploring the booths of various institutions, organisations, and companies. They reviewed the services, projects, and prominent investment opportunities showcased, thereby contributing to the continuous growth and development of the real estate sector and its role in advancing global economic development.

-Ends-