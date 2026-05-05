Kuwait: The real estate investment team at Kuwait Financial Centre "Markaz" delivered a joint seminar with Gulf Capital Investment Company “InvestGB”, the investment arm of Gulf Bank, providing the latest updates on the Markaz Real Estate Fund (MREF). The seminar forms part of a series of periodic engagements with InvestGB’s relationship and wealth teams, aimed at enforcing specialized investment knowledge of the Fund and enabling wealth managers to more effectively articulate its strategy and value proposition, ultimately enhancing the quality of client service.

The seminar included a comprehensive review of the fund’s performance and developments, in addition to highlighting its investment direction and growth opportunities within the real estate sector. Particular focus was placed on income-generating assets and disciplined risk management across different market cycles.

This initiative underscores the strength of the strategic partnership between "Markaz" and InvestGB, which extends a relationship with Gulf Bank spanning over 15 years. InvestGB serves as the primary distributor of the Markaz Real Estate Fund. This collaboration has contributed to expanding the fund’s investor base and strengthening its presence in the market, supported by continuous communication, effective knowledge sharing, and ongoing alignment in investment strategies, all of which support the delivery of sustainable long-term performance.

In this context, Ms. Deena AlRefai, Executive Vice President – Wealth Management and Business Development at Kuwait Financial Centre "Markaz", said: "Our longstanding partnership with InvestGB is built on continuous collaboration and knowledge sharing, which serves as a key pillar in developing investment solutions that meet evolving investor expectations. Over the years, this collaboration has enabled us to deliver an income-generating real estate investment opportunity characterized by stability and sustainability. Through our regular sessions to share insights and align on MREF’s strategy, we remain committed to strengthening alignment between our teams and deepening understanding of the strategy and value of the Markaz Real Estate Fund."

Mr. Tareq AlSaleh, Managing Director of Wealth Management at InvestGB, added: "Hosting the 'Markaz' team and engaging directly with our wealth managers reflects the strength of this strategic partnership. The ongoing training programs and insights provided by 'Markaz' enhance our teams’ readiness and ability to effectively represent the Markaz Real Estate Fund and deliver added value to our clients. We look forward to continuing this successful collaboration and building on its positive outcomes in the future."

The Markaz Real Estate Fund continues to focus on investing in income-generating assets in Kuwait, while maintaining a diversified portfolio and a disciplined investment strategy that supports sustainable returns for investors and reinforces its position as a trusted investment solution.

Disclaimer: For product information and risk disclosures, please visit https://www.markaz.com/en/what-we-do/asset-management/funds/markaz-real-estate-fund/

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.52 billion (USD 4.98 billion) as of 31 December 2025. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics, and they have helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

For further information, please contact:

Sondos Saad

Corporate Communications Department

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. "Markaz"

Email: Ssaad@markaz.com

markaz.com