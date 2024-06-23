Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre "Markaz" organized a series of awareness seminars for its employees and board of directors on the cyber threat landscape. The educational session, titled "Fraud and Cyberattacks: Detection and Prevention," aimed to raise awareness and empower the attendees to identify and counter any forms of phishing, ransomware, or malware assaults. The internal seminars were presented by Rahaf AlGharaballi, Senior Analyst, Risk Department at Markaz and Noor AlMuhanna, Analyst, Compliance Department at Markaz.

The seminars highlighted the diverse and ever-evolving threats in the cyber world, providing valuable insights on how to navigate these risks and avoid falling victim to attacks. The knowledge-sharing sessions also delved deep into the topic, presenting the evolution of cyberattacks and the significant increase in incidents following the COVID-19 pandemic. In the modern world, where data is extremely valuable, safeguarding sensitive information is paramount for any business. The awareness seminars also illustrated how the cyber threat landscape has advanced with the advent of artificial intelligence through multiple case studies. These interactive sessions concluded by presenting concrete, actionable solutions to detect and prevent cyber threats. It also outlined the immediate measures to be adopted at the onset of an attack.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Pradeep Rajagopalan, EVP of Analytics and Internal Controls at Markaz, stated, "In today's ever-evolving digital landscape, it is imperative for businesses to remain vigilant against the potential risks posed by cyber threats. Markaz is committed to safeguarding the data of our valued clients and securing our organizational assets from any possible cyberattacks. The Risk and Compliance departments continuously works with stakeholders to ensure that our network security systems are foolproof. Furthermore, our internal educational initiatives play a pivotal role in empowering employees and equipping them with the knowledge and appropriate tools to mitigate online fraud and cyber risks. This underscores our dedication to upholding excellence in compliance and risk management."

Markaz's efforts to frequently conduct awareness seminars for its employees on diverse and relevant topics reflect its commitment to fostering a collaborative and knowledge-sharing work culture. This initiative also falls in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility strategy and its key pillars – Building human capacity, aligning business environment with the principles of sustainable development and promoting good governance in the business environment.

-Ends-

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.30 billion (USD 4.24 billion) as of 31 March 2024. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first and only options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

For further information, please contact:

Sondos Saad

Corporate Communications Department

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. "Markaz"

Email: Ssaad@markaz.com

markaz.com