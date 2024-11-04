United Arab Emirates: Dubai is set to host the world’s largest summit on Education and Business, the Megacampus Summit Dubai, which will make its grand debut on December 2-3 2024, at the Coca-Cola Arena. Poised to be the largest and most influential gathering of business minds, global visionaries, and thought leaders, the summit features an unparalleled lineup of speakers and international influencers. The two-day event is powered by Synergy Business School Dubai as co-organizers of the summit.

Attendees will have the rare opportunity to learn from and engage with legendary figures such as Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group; Khabib Nurmagomedov, former UFC champion; Casey Neistat, YouTube sensation and digital creator; Randi Zuckerberg, founder & CEO of Zuckerberg Media; Luc Besson, world-renowned film director and producer; and Robert Kiyosaki, author of the bestselling ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ series, who has taught millions of people how to think about investing and building assets.

Over the course of two action-packed days, participants will be immersed in a world of cutting-edge business ideas and strategies. The summit will feature insightful keynote sessions, interactive masterclasses, and compelling success stories that span the spectrum of business and personal development. From Randi Zuckerberg's expertise in digital marketing to Richard Branson's insights on building unique businesses, the event promises to deliver transformative knowledge across various domains, ensuring attendees unlock new heights in their personal lives and careers.

"We are honored that Dubai is hosting this summit at Coca-Cola Arena. Dubai is the city where the most talented people from all over the world come together. The 2nd and 3rd of December will be a direct confirmation of that, as all the brightest and most ambitious entrepreneurs will be flying to Dubai,” says Grigory Avetov, CEO of Megacapmus Summit Dubai.

The Megacampus Summit Dubai is designed to cater to a diverse audience, including business enthusiasts, aspiring entrepreneurs, and seasoned professionals. As the first summit in the world dedicated entirely to you, it brings together 13,000 participants from business, intellectual, and even spiritual backgrounds, ensuring a rich and varied experience for all.

The Megacampus Summit Dubai presents a rare chance to glean wisdom from global business leaders, offering insights on conquering modern business challenges. Whether you're embarking on a startup journey, navigating business expansion, or pursuing personal and professional growth, this summit guarantees an unforgettable experience with actionable strategies for success.

Early bird ticket prices start from Standard at AED 1280, Business at AED 2570, VIP at AED 5900, and Platinum at AED 36,750. Each tier is designed to provide a tailored experience, ensuring every participant can make the most of this extraordinary event.

Tickets costings from October and November are as follows-

1st October-

Standard - 1,300 AED

Business - 2,600 AED

VIP - 5,600 AED

Platinum - 36,700 AED

1st November-

Standard - 1,500 AED

Business - 2,700 AED

VIP - 5,700 AED

Platinum - 36,700 AED

Event Details:

Date -

● Starts: Monday 2 December, 2024 at 10:00 AM

● Ends: Tuesday 3 December, 2024 at 07:00 PM

Venue - Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Ticket Link - https://www.coca-cola-arena.com/motivational/684/megacampus-summit

About Megacampus Summit Dubai

The Megacampus Summit Dubai is a groundbreaking business event, designed to empower entrepreneurs, business professionals, and visionaries. Featuring world-renowned speakers like Richard Branson, Randi Zuckerberg, and Robert Kiyosaki, the summit offers cutting-edge insights into business growth, innovation, and personal development. With over 13,000 attendees, the event is set to be an unparalleled platform for learning, networking, and transformation.

About Coca-Cola Arena

June 2019, Coca-Cola Arena has revolutionised the live entertainment industry in the UAE and throughout the Middle East. Capable of hosting live shows 365 days a year, the fully air-conditioned, 17,000-capacity arena establishes Dubai as a major destination on the global events circuit. Coca-Cola Arena’s unique automated seating design means it can be adapted to international and local events of all sizes, from international touring artists, sporting tournaments, e-gaming, comedy and live theatre and musical performances, to conferences, gala dinners, AGMs and weddings. Located in the heart of City Walk, Dubai’s lifestyle destination, Coca-Cola Arena is a 15-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and a 5- minute walk from the closest Dubai Metro Station. The region’s largest multipurpose indoor arena, Coca-Cola Arena is an asset of Dubai Holdingentertainment portfolio and is managed by ASM Global, the world’s leading venue management and services company.

