Kuala Lumpur: While Expo 2020 Dubai has concluded, the Malaysia virtual Pavilion set up for the world expo continues to provide a platform for businesses to network and forge collaborations including through business matching applications.

The virtual platform will continue to ride on the success of the expo to promote trade and businesses on a global scale. The on-demand platform can be accessed through the website www.malaysiaexpo2020.com.

“Malaysia Pavilion has generated potential value for trade, investment and business leads worth more than RM70 billion at Expo 2020 Dubai through its robust trade and business programmes. This shows an interest in the global business communities to do business as our world economy picks up.

“Our industries were able to showcase their best solutions and technologies in sustainable products and services. The success in forging collaborations at the expo prompted us to continue providing this space for businesses.

“The platform will continue to operate until 30th September 2022. It provides opportunity for global companies to get more information on our companies and for our local industries to reach out to their counterparts overseas,“ said Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) Chief Executive Officer Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor.

Malaysia’s participation at the recently-conclude world expo was spearheaded by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) with MGTC as implementing agency.

The virtual platform provides an end-to-end e-commerce marketplace for industries to meet and interact with buyers and collaborators.

Users of the platform will be able to access virtual exhibition booths, join B2B meetings, business matching sessions and webinars. There are also dedicated booths for the Pavilion sponsors and participating ministries, agencies, state governments and companies.

Business matching sessions are conducted once or twice weekly via an automated matching system (based on industry) and B2B request by users.

The upcoming scheduled business matching sessions cover technology, products, investment and manufacturing involving e-learning, animation, real estate, automotive, drone, agriculture, healthcare, engineering, franchise, health and wellness, among others.

“Companies can interact through one-on-one chat, one-on-one video meetings, session chats, networking lounges and breakout rooms,” added Shamsul Bahar.

About 5,000 potential international buyers and 250 Malaysian exhibitor companies have so far registered with the virtual platform.

“We thank our technology partner Fusionex for developing and managing the virtual platform which is useful for the general public, companies, chambers of commerce, and organisations.

“We encourage Malaysian as well as international companies to take advantage of this platform to promote growth for our shared benefits,” added Shamsul Bahar.

-Ends-

About Malaysia Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Malaysia's self-built 1,234.05 sq meter pavilion is the first net zero carbon pavilion at the EXPO. The Pavilion features a rainforest canopy inspired by the majestic tropical rainforest of Malaysia, blending cultural elements with nature and functionality into a futuristic building.

The Pavilion carries the theme "Energising Sustainability" to represent the nation's commitment and approach to sustainable development. It is segmented into four sub-themes; "Energising Today", "Energising Tomorrow", "Energising Harmony" and "Energising Business". Malaysia's activities during the EXPO will include permanent 3D displays, daily cultural performances, craft demonstrations, café operations as well as 26 weekly thematic trade and business programmes.

The business weeks will involve a large contingent of 21 ministries, 70 departments and agencies and five state governments initiating and supporting the programmes. They will also bring weekly business delegations from the industry that will participate in pocket talks, product launches, business matching sessions and signing of MoUs. Malaysia Pavilion will also host and participate in summits and forums throughout Expo.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is the lead ministry for Malaysia's participation at the mega event. Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) is the implementing agency.