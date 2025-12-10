DUBAI,UAE: Malaysia’s Special Business Mission to Dubai has wrapped up with resounding success, generating significant investor interest and reaffirming Malaysia’s position as a rising global player in the franchise and SME ecosystem. Held recently, the four-day mission brought together Malaysian franchisors, SMEs, government agencies, and strategic partners in a high-impact program designed to strengthen Malaysia–UAE business relations and accelerate Malaysia’s entry into the GCC’s fast-growing retail and franchise markets.

Throughout the four-day mission, delegates engaged in a series of high-level business activities that combined market intelligence, strategic networking, investor engagement, and on-ground retail immersion. These activities provided participants with a holistic understanding of the UAE business landscape from regulatory frameworks and franchise trends to consumer behaviour, retail positioning, and investment readiness.

The mission also created meaningful platforms for Malaysian companies to present their brand capabilities, showcase franchise models, and establish direct connections with investors, mall operators, business communities, and Malaysian professionals based in Dubai. This integrated approach not only strengthened Malaysia’s commercial presence in the region but also accelerated the strategic positioning of Malaysian brands for long-term market expansion within the GCC.

High Commercial Traction & Strong Investor Confidence

The mission delivered strong and measurable commercial traction, generating 43 qualified business leads, initiating new partnership discussions with UAE investors, and attracting notable interest in Malaysian F&B, education, retail, and lifestyle brands. With a potential investment value of AED 56,400,375 (≈ USD 15.36 million), the results reflect rising investor confidence in Malaysia’s franchise ecosystem and a clear, growing appetite for Malaysian brands across the GCC region, positioning Malaysia as an emerging force in the global franchise and retail landscape.

These results signal strong confidence in Malaysia’s franchise capabilities and Malaysia is ready to compete towards win in global markets. Mr. Adila Sabri bin Muhammad, Undersecretary, Franchise & Vendor Development Division, Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development of Malaysia said, “This mission has strengthened Malaysia’s presence in Dubai’s competitive franchise and retail landscape. The quality of engagements and investor interest received show that Malaysian brands are not only ready for global expansion, but also well-positioned to thrive in the UAE market. The mission opened real commercial pathways for Malaysian companies in highly dynamic market in the UAE. Through this mission, we gained direct access to investors and market makers who are keen to bring Malaysian concepts into the region. The opportunities are real, immediate, and commercially exciting.”

Strategic Positioning: Malaysia as a Global Franchise Hub

The mission underlined Malaysia’s growing aspirations to become a leading regional hub for franchise development, innovation, and cross-border business matching.

With strong support from government agencies and the Malaysian business community in Dubai, the mission has laid the foundation for long-term expansion within the GCC and wider MENA markets.