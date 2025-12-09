Abu Dhabi: During a key panel session at Bitcoin MENA, co-organised by ADNEC Group and BTC Inc, Faisal Al Hammadi, Managing Partner of Further and Hicham Chahine, Founder & Co-CEO of NIP Group INC explored why the MENA region, particularly the UAE, is rapidly emerging as a global hub for Bitcoin mining. The discussion highlighted the region’s accelerating energy infrastructure, regulatory clarity and significant investments in sustainable technologies, all of which are attracting global mining operations and positioning the UAE at the forefront of Bitcoin’s evolution in the Middle East.

Regulatory clarity and energy security were cited as major attractions, as well as the stable and business-friendly environment for digital assets, providing companies with the certainty and confidence needed for long-term investments. This clarity, combined with the country’s energy surplus, especially during off-peak periods like winter, creates an ideal setting for cost-effective and sustainable mining operations.

Hicham emphasized the industry-friendly regulatory framework have enabled his company, with backing from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), to build one of the largest mining enterprises in the region. The willingness of institutions like ADIO to invest in the sector further underlines the UAE’s commitment to becoming a leader in this space.

Faisal Al Hammadi discussed his prominent role in Bitcoin mining and treasury management. He noted that, while large-scale treasury adoption of Bitcoin has not yet occurred, there is growing momentum in this direction. Further Ventures already allocates a portion of its treasury to Bitcoin, and he anticipates broader adoption among corporate treasuries in the near future. Both Faisal and Hicham agreed that conversations are underway at various levels, including with government treasuries and sovereign wealth funds, signalling that institutional adoption is on the horizon.

The panellists also explored the future of the digital asset space in the UAE. Faisal stressed that building leadership in digital assets requires more than just mining, it involves developing the entire Bitcoin ecosystem. This includes strategies for allocation, auditing, and practical use of Bitcoin within corporate treasuries. As more providers enter the market and Bitcoin is increasingly recognised as an asset class, Faisal believes significant change will follow.

Hicham echoed these sentiments, highlighting the importance of Bitcoin for diversification and as a core part of corporate strategy. He also mentioned the innovative use of AI within their operations, allowing them to flexibly switch between AI programming and Bitcoin mining depending on available energy capacity.

The session made it clear that the UAE’s unique combination of regulatory clarity, energy abundance, government support, and technological innovation positions the country and the broader MENA region as a prime destination for Bitcoin mining. With continued progress in infrastructure and regulatory frameworks, the region is well on its way to becoming a global leader not just in mining, but in the broader digital asset ecosystem.