Forbes Middle East, in collaboration with the Bridge Summit 2025 — the world’s largest debut media event taking place — have launched a new talk program The Signature, offering an interactive media platform that hosts economic leaders who have established a strong presence in decision-making and contributed to the region’s development journey.

The Signature presents specialized, podcast-style conversations that highlight leadership insights and the accumulated experiences shaping the future. It takes audiences on a journey through the corridors of decision-making and policy formation, delving into the ideas, perspectives, and stories of economic figures who have led transformations across various sectors.

Built on the philosophy “From here, the journey begins,” The Signature is hosted by economic journalist Maysa AlQalla, whose 22-year career has been dedicated to interviewing global leaders and the figures shaping the economic landscape. AlQalla assumes the role of Forbes Middle East’s official media voice for this distinguished interview series, presenting leadership journeys through thoughtful, insightful dialogue.

Commenting on the launch, His Excellency Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Vice-Chairman of BRIDGE, affirmed that the collaboration with Forbes Middle East aims to elevate economic dialogue in the region — moving it from spaces of consumption to domains of real influence. He noted that launching The Signature program during BRIDGE Summit 2025 reflects the Alliance’s vision of redefining the role of media as an active force in shaping awareness and policymaking, rather than merely a channel for display or promotion.

His Excellency explained that the program represents a distinctive platform that allows audiences to come closer to decision-making pathways through in-depth, podcast-style conversations that reveal the visions of economic leaders who have driven tangible transformations and contributed to building the future. He emphasized that the program goes directly to the essence of leadership experience, presenting the true stories behind major shifts — far from protocol-driven narratives.

He added that what sets the program apart is its ability to go beyond traditional questions, taking audiences on a journey inside the minds of decision-makers to explore how and why decisive strategic choices were made. “We believe that behind every strategic decision lies a journey worth telling,” he said, “and this is where the philosophy of the program was born: Here is where the journey begins.”

His Excellency concluded by emphasizing that The Signature serves as a living archive of inspiring leadership, and a knowledge library that documents executive experiences while reinforcing the region’s economic narrative on a global level.

For her part, Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, said: “The Signature reflects our mission to produce influential, leadership-driven content. It embodies the spirit of excellence and innovation that defines the region. Launching the program from the UAE reinforces its leading media model, where journalism moves beyond reporting to serve as a platform for powerful, consequential ideas.”

Al Omian added: “This unprecedented program, in both form and substance, creates a space for economic leaders to examine their ideas in depth and highlight achievements that have shaped the region’s economic landscape. Our collaboration with the Bridge Summit opens new avenues for building world-class platforms that elevate real success stories and inspire the next generation.”

Media personality Maysaa Qalla, Senior Presenter at Forbes Middle East, said:

“Joining Forbes Middle East to launch The Signature is not merely a new milestone in my career; it is a continuation of a professional responsibility to document the experiences that have driven transformation and reshaped market consciousness. In The Signature, we seek a space that enables economic leaders to explain the logic behind a decision — not just its outcome — because real impact begins with the idea that precedes achievement.

This is the essence of The Signature: a dialogue platform that brings the audience closer to the mind of the leader, and documents the questions that shaped economic shifts and redefined market direction. Launching the program through a partnership between Forbes Middle East and the BRIDGE Summit places these leadership experiences in a global context for the content industry, transforming the conversation from presenting achievements to understanding the decision-making process — and inspiring the next generation through the depth of experience rather than its surface.”

The Signature will feature influential economic figures whose names will be announced later. Each episode will run for approximately 30 minutes, serving as an economic and media archive that informs future generations and enriches Arabic media content.