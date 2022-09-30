High-level UAE delegation takes the ‘Make It in The Emirates’ campaign to Pittsburgh, one of the leading innovation and industrial hubs in the US, highlighting how American businesses can benefit from the growth opportunities offered through the UAE’s national industrial strategy

Inaugural GMIS America hosted by the Honorable Thomas Wolf, Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania from 28-30 September at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA, The United States of America: A high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) presented the UAE’s national industrial strategy to over 200 international delegates that convened at the first US edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS America) from September 28-29 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. With the aim of exploring new areas of growth and global cooperation, the UAE’s delegation presented the country’s business environment and many competitive advantages and incentives that will attract foreign investors, manufacturers, innovators, and SMEs. Emirati experts called for enhanced cross-border collaboration to advance sustainable industrial development, enable the clean energy transition, and drive global economic growth.

As co-chair of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS), the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), appealed to the international community to come together and collaborate on ways to make the industry more resilient against global market volatility and enhance productivity while boosting efforts to accelerate the global energy transition. Emirati industry experts and leaders from the UAE delegation highlighted the country’s competitive manufacturing business landscape while sharing their knowledge on ways to enhance sustainable manufacturing practices through advanced technology adoption.

On day one, H.E. Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, delivered a keynote address on the UAE’s industrial opportunities and competitive advantages.

H.E. Suwaidi addressed the international audience, saying: “There has never been a better time to invest in the UAE’s robust industrial base. The rapid pace with which our ambitious industrial strategy is being executed, is generating significant demand for local goods and services, as well as opening new international market access. As part of this strategy, we launched the Make it in the Emirates campaign to help supercharge industrial priority sectors and attract investments. We continue to build successful partnerships with international players who are eager to capitalize on the significant benefits and potential of establishing an industrial presence in the UAE.”

On the first day of the conference, MoIAT hosted an interactive panel discussion which presented the country’s national strategy for industry and advanced technology. The panel explored how the UAE’s Make it in the Emirates initiative is inviting global industrialists, investors, innovators and developers to be part of the country’s industrial growth, while benefitting from incentives and support mechanisms aimed at increasing the national industrial sector's contribution to the UAE’s GDP from AED133 billion to AED300 billion by 2031. During the MoIAT-hosted panel, the session featured key UAE industrial champions and enablers, who shared their plans for sustainable manufacturing, as well as key growth opportunities for investors.

H.E. Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) pointed out that the UAE provides several incentives for international organisations to set based in the country. The UAE’s Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce & Industry acts as a bridge between the government and the private sector. The FCCI also supports bringing companies to the UAE and ensuring they are made aware of the incentives they can benefit from by doing business. H.E. Salem also highlighted how the UAE’s response and recovery from COVID-19 is a testament to the nation’s credibility in enabling a sustainable business environment that will allow international businesses to thrive.

Highlighting the UAE’s unique value proposition, H.E. Salem spotlighted the country’s distinct geographical location that allows for enhanced connectivity across the world, and the many free trade agreements that the UAE shares with other nations, providing another opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations.

Mansoor Janahi, CEO, Sanad, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company and a champion of industrial services, emphasized the importance of the US market for Sanad, given that the country represents its largest client base. Janahi went on to highlight how the UAE is generally known as an importer of industrial services, however, Sanad has been leading the export of industrial services for the last 35 years. Janahi took the opportunity to highlight how the UAE’s strategic geographic location and world-class logistics have allowed for easy access to people and talent, highlighting how it was central to enabling Sanad to double its business in the last five years.

He said: “Partnership is a key part of our DNA. If you look at Sanad today, we work with every major engine OEM and there is really four in the world which are GE, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and CFM International. From an aerospace perspective, there is still a lot of growth and demand for maintenance requirements in the region.

He continued: “Secondly, in the course of the last few years, we have grown our efforts to expand outside the aerospace business including offering finance solutions and engineering excellence to new sectors such as medical equipment, airports, renewable energy, and waste management. This means there are going to be more opportunities for partnerships. At the end of the day, we look at strong partners who would like to grow with us.”

Joining them on the panel, Saud Abu Al-Shawareb​, Managing Director​ of Dubai Industrial City, showcased the many benefits offered to businesses operating from the zone. Al-Shawareb highlighted that Dubai Industrial City is working with 708 business partners to develop an enabling ecosystem which delivers a holistic supply chain. Furthermore, Al-Shawareb highlighted the critical focus of decarbonizing the industrial sector, with Dubai Industrial City generating more than 40 MW of power from renewable energy, and having brick and mortar operations including recycling facilities that ensure waste generated is recycled within the same zone. Dubai Industrial City is one of the enablers that helps international businesses to expand operations in the UAE, advancing the country’s national industrial strategy.

Ahmed Awadi, Vice President of Program Management & Business Performance at Strata, showcased some of the collaboration opportunities that are available in the UAE. Awadi made the point that in the past year, Strata has focused on building capabilities and credibility which allowed it to realign its strategy to focus on disruptive advanced manufacturing across a number of verticals including advanced materials, automation, and raw materials such as composite. Furthermore, there are several other verticals that are in focus in biopharma, medical equipment, automation, food security and water security, in line with the UAE’s industrial strategy.

Ibtisam Al Saadi, Industrial Development Department Director of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development highlighted some of the value propositions of being in Abu Dhabi. Al Saadi highlighted Abu Dhabi’s recent announcement of investing AED10 billion in the industrial sector (equivalent to USD 2.7 billion) in the coming five years. Sectors in focus include chemical, pharma, transportation, electronic and machinery. Furthermore, some of the budgets will be focused on offering incentive programs, including FDI programs. Abu Dhabi DED is also working with anchor companies to identify and invite SMEs to set up businesses in the country with a guarantee of demand and supply for manufacturers. Abu Dhabi also offers incentives for electricity and gas. H.E. Mohamed Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development announced yesterday that Abu Dhabi has reduced rent and land prices to just 1.3 USD per square meter.

Discussions on Day 1 of GMIS America covered a broad spectrum of topics including the circular economy, shift to sustainability, and the energy transition. Taking place in Pittsburgh, home of the fourth industrial revolution, automation, and robotics, the MoIAT panel also explored the possible opportunities for US businesses in the automation sector.

EXPLORING PARTNERSHIPS

Several high-level conversations between MoIAT and US-based companies took place on the sidelines of the event. HE Omar Al Suwaidi and Diane Farrell, US Deputy Undersecretary for International Trade at the Department of Commerce, discussed common industries and ways to grow bilateral trade and further strengthen the strategic relationship between the two countries. Emerson explored how the firm can expand manufacturing in the UAE and join the country’s Champions Network. Triumph signed an MoU with Sanad to create a Centre of Excellency in Abu Dhabi for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of V2500 engines. Supplement manufacturer Thorne discussed with MoIAT how it can start manufacturing in the UAE. Elliot Group expressed a desire to identify a location for its equipment in the UAE to serve petrochemical and refining plants. MoIAT extended its support to OnePointOne to connect the company with stakeholders in the UAE’s biopharma sector. Kennametal was introduced the UAE industrial sector and key players in aerospace as well as oil and gas.

The UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology hosted a networking luncheon on Day 2 of GMIS America, to bring government and business leaders from the USA and the UAE together to share their knowledge on how to deepen cross-border partnerships and accelerate industrial transformations through digitalization and advanced technology adoption.

Commenting on the UAE’s participation at GMIS America, Namir Hourani, Managing Director of the GMIS Organising Committee, said: “We are delighted to host such a strong and committed delegation from the UAE at GMIS America. The UAE has so much to offer international businesses through the ‘Make It in The Emirates’ campaign, and the nation’s unique value proposition. I’m glad that they were able to highlight these opportunities at GMIS America.

“Enhancing global dialogue is a crucial part of our mission – it helps drive cross-border, cross-sector collaboration between like-minded industrial professionals and experts who are eager to come together to shape a more sustainable manufacturing sector powered by advanced technologies.”

Hosted by the Honorable Thomas Wolf, the Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, GMIS America will be an annual USA roadshow by the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS), the world’s most high-profile manufacturing and advanced technology conference. Under the theme ‘advancing global industrialization and net zero’, GMIS America will feature keynotes, fireside chats, and panel sessions to accelerate the simultaneous advancement of the green and digital agendas.

GMIS America will offer policymakers, businesses, and international bodies an opportunity to design integrated policies, frameworks, applications and business models for a net zero, circular future. The program agenda will discuss the application of 4IR technologies such as AI, edge computing, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and nanotechnology towards advancing the global energy transition and industrialization.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology:

The UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) established in July 2020, is mandated with strengthening the UAE’s industrial sector, specifically by accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies and Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) solutions across the value chain.

MoIAT has three overarching goals: Strengthening the UAE’s industrial base, ensuring in country value, and raising the competitiveness of local industries. By enhancing the contribution of advanced technology, the Ministry will support the country’s sustainable economic growth, and ensure GDP contribution from the industry sector.

The Ministry will draft policies, laws and programs to create a world-class industrial development framework for the nation that will help attract foreign direct investment, boost In-Country Value creation, support national entrepreneurship, drive job creation, and boost exports of ‘Made in UAE’ products. From encouraging the establishment of industrial complexes to raising local capacity in advanced technology, the Ministry will accelerate industrial development in a bid to drive economic growth, diversification, value retention and national self-reliance.

About GMIS:

The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) was established in 2015 to build bridges between manufacturers, governments and NGOs, technologists, and investors in harnessing the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s (4IR) transformation of manufacturing to enable the regeneration of the global economy. A joint initiative by the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), GMIS is a global platform that presents stakeholders with an opportunity to shape the future of the manufacturing sector and contribute towards global good by advancing some of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Previous international editions of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit were held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in March 2017, Yekaterinburg, Russia, in July 2019, Hannover, Germany (Virtual), in 2020, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in November 2021, with each edition welcoming over 3,000 high-level delegates from over 40 countries.

GMIS will hold its inaugural edition of GMIS America in Pittsburgh from 28-30 September 2022, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DCC).

To learn more about GMIS, please visit https://gmisummit.com/ and follow GMIS on Twitter: @GMISummit, Instagram: @gmisummit, LinkedIn: GMIS - Global Manufacturing & Industrialisation Summit, and Facebook: @GMISummit.

