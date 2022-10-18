Abu Dhabi, UAE – Organisations from across the nation are set to participate in the World Union of Wholesale Markets (WUWM) Conference taking place in Abu Dhabi this week, profiling the remarkable work being undertaken to support food security in the UAE.

The event, which is being held in the Middle East for the first time, is a major meeting of the world’s largest network of wholesale markets and is set to attract leading fresh food producers, retailers, food logistics companies, air and maritime freight providers and startups as well as local, national and regional government representatives and policymakers.

UAE organisations represented at the event as partners and speakers include the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Ghassan Aboud Group, Etihad Cargo and SILAL. AD Ports Group is hosting the event and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi is a Destination Partner.

Such significant cross-organisational support reflects the UAE’s recent major efforts to increase food supply resilience both nationally and internationally. By launching the National Food Security Strategy 2051, the UAE aims to achieve zero hunger by ensuring access to safe, nutritious, and sufficient food all year round, throughout the world. The strategy specifically aims to implement resilient agricultural practices that increase productivity and production and help to maintain ecosystems.

Data from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment shows that the UAE has over 170 advanced farms that deploy modern agricultural technologies and hydroponics and more than 100 entities that currently deploy organic farming techniques.

Stephane Layani, Chairman, World Union of Wholesale Markets, and Chairman and CEO, Rungis International said: “We are delighted to see such strong UAE representation at WUWM Abu Dhabi 2022, reflecting the important role that our hosts are playing in support of global food security. The event will provide a key opportunity for all the central actors involved in the global fresh food supply chain. Working together, we will be able to build new sustainable ‘food architecture’ from the farm to the fork that can ensure better production, better supply chains, better nutrition, a better environment, and better life for all.”

Keynote speakers at the event will include H.E. Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; H.E. Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED); H.E. Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director-General, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA); H.E. Dr. Mariam Harib Sultan Al Suwaidi, Acting Deputy Director General for Operational Affairs, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA); Abdullah Humaid Al Hameli, Chief Executive Officer – Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group; QU Dongyu, Director-General, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director, UN-Habitat.

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group, which is hosting the event, said: “AD Ports Group strives to create global connections that support strategic industries. The WUWM Conference, which is a key meeting of the global food sector, will provide an important platform to highlight the advanced infrastructure being put into place in the UAE, such as the Abu Dhabi Food Hub – KEZAD, as well as the diverse range of initiatives that support local production and enhanced access to healthy diets.”

Meeting under the theme “Global food security in the XXIs: Risks, challenges and solutions to ensure resilient and sustainable fresh food supply chains”, the conference will support industry leaders in working together on viable solutions to current concerns regarding the future of global food security.

The conference will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on 20 October 2022.

About WUWM Abu Dhabi 2022

Global food security in the XXIs: Risks, challenges and solutions to ensure resilient and sustainable fresh food supply chains

Two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conflict in Ukraine and ongoing challenges linked to climate change are causing significant disruptions to global food supply chains. Staff shortages, border controls and air freight restrictions, increasing fuel prices and widespread sourcing issues are only some of the issues facing the global fresh food industry. It is more important than ever that urgent collective action is taken to mitigate the impact of these disruptions and to build greater fresh food supply chain resiliency in order to ensure food security worldwide.

WUWM Abu Dhabi 2022 will bring together senior public and private sector practitioners and experts from around the world in productive dialogue around key risks and challenges with the aim of identifying pathways and practical tools to ensure more resilient and sustainable fresh food supply chains and establishing mechanisms to ensure food security.

About AD Ports Group:

Established in 2006, AD Ports Group today serves as the region’s premier facilitator of logistics, industry, and trade, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: ADPORTS), AD Ports Group’s vertically integrated business approach has proven instrumental in driving the emirate’s economic development over the past decade.

Operating several clusters covering Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime, Logistics, and Digital, AD Ports Group’s portfolio comprises 10 ports and terminals, and more than 550 square kilometres of economic zones within KEZAD Group, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.

AD Ports Group is rated A+ by S&P and A+ by Fitch.

For more information, please visit: adportsgroup.com

