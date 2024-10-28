Cairo, Arab Republic of Egypt: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading pioneer in shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure across the Middle East and Africa, launched City Garage Live 2nd Edition at its City Centre Almaza. The event took place on October 11th and 18th, aligning with the company’s ongoing strategy to position City Centre Almaza as Egypt's premier entertainment and shopping destination. With a blend of shopping, entertainment and social engagement, the event delivered vibrant, unforgettable experiences tailored to the diverse aspirations of its visitors.

This year, City Garage Live 2nd Edition distinguished itself with its creative and diverse offerings, presenting a range of performances and activities aimed at young adults and families. The event included stand-up comedy shows and interactive experiences, ensuring a memorable entertainment experience that resonated with attendees of all ages.

The festivities began on October 11th with standout performances from Comedy Bunkers, Tawfik El-Menshawy, Omar Kentucky, Khaled Jawad, and Alaa El-Sheikh, whose humor captivated both youth and families alike, creating memorable moments for all.

The event concluded on October 18th with a lively performance by the stand-up comedians "High Five," known for their energetic and engaging humor, providing a joyful finale to the series. Their performance added an exciting dimension to the shopping experience, further establishing City Centre Almaza as a true entertainment hub.

Building on the success of its first edition, City Garage Live quickly became a beloved event. The initial edition attracted a wide audience with multiple thematic experiences, including sports-centered events, where fans rallied in support of the Egyptian national football team during the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

With each edition, City Garage Live elevates the entertainment landscape at City Centre Almaza, offering a unique fusion of entertainment and shopping for all to enjoy.

The event also featured City Garage Fashion, a dynamic platform that connected young entrepreneurs and talented individuals with industry experts. This initiative provided participants with opportunities to benefit from the expertise of industry leaders, contributing to the launch of many new brands and enhancing Egypt's position as a leading destination for fashion and design.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$18 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 7 hotels and four mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including four indoor ski locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Oman as well as family entertainment centres Magic Planet and Little Explorers. It is the proud owner of the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman with the iconic City Centre shopping malls rounding out its portfolio across the region. The Group partners with world-class fashion, home, speciality retail and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, Shiseido, with over 70 stores and 20 digital platforms across the GCC. It also owns and operates THAT Concept Store, a multi-brand retail destination and app. Majid Al Futtaim is also the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour across markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, serving 770,000 customers daily. These offerings are powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme SHARE, which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience. The developer of choice for the region, Majid Al Futtaim is the creator of mixed-use communities including Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai and Al Mouj in Muscat.

Majid Al Futtaim has continued to set the standard for sustainable growth through its Dare Today, Change Tomorrow sustainability strategy. The Group is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

Please follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim