Abu Dhabi, UAE — ‘Machines Can Think’ Summit kicks off, one of the UAE’s leading forums for AI adoption, in its 2026 edition on 26 and 27 January. The summit is co-organised and co-hosted by Polynome and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office in the UAE Government. It serves as a unified platform bringing together leaders, government officials, academics, and AI experts to discuss practical frameworks for the responsible development of emerging technologies and to advance the adoption of artificial intelligence.

The summit’s programme features more than 50 sessions across two tracks, co-evolution and technology and includes the participation of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

The summit highlights advancements in foundational AI models and national-scale digital infrastructure, as well as the application of artificial intelligence in climate, biotechnology, energy, and telecommunications. This is delivered through a programme designed to support decision-makers in defining clear pathways for the responsible adoption of AI.

The summit also reflects the growing role of artificial intelligence in advancing the UAE’s national economic priorities and keeping pace with future transformations. With global AI investments projected to reach USD 2 trillion by 2026, the need for practical frameworks and advanced governance models becomes imperative, areas the summit seeks to enable and develop through cross-sector collaboration.

Global Speaker Lineup

Machines Can Think 2026 features 25,000 experts from 30+ countries, including leading AI researchers, technologists, and industry experts. Speakers include Andrew Jackson, Chief AI Officer, G42; Eric Xing, President of MBZUAI; Manohar Paluri, Vice President of AI, Meta; Faris Al Mazrui, Head of Technology Investments, Mubadala; Yann LeCun, Professor at New York University; Michal Valko, Chief Models Officer at a Stealth AI Startup; Andrey Doronichev, CEO, Bioptic; Jean-Philippe Vert, Co-Founder and CEO of Bioptimus; Serge Belongie, Director, Pioneer Centre for AI at Copenhagen University; Merouane Debbah, Professor at Khalifa University; Sergey Tulyakov, Director of Research, Snap Inc.; and, alongside other global innovators.

Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director at the the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, affirmed that hosting the summit reflects the UAE Government’s efforts to consolidate the country’s position as a global hub for dialogue on the future of advanced technology. This is achieved through international platforms that bring together decision-makers and innovation leaders to anticipate technological transformations and accelerate their deployment, thereby driving faster development across key sectors.

Binghalib added that the ‘Machines Can Think’ Summit serves as an effective platform for strengthening collaboration between government entities, the private sector, and academic institutions. This supports the development of integrated AI ecosystems and contributes to the adoption of practical, innovation-driven solutions, while adhering to the highest standards of governance and responsibility.

Alexander Khanin, Founder and CEO of Machines Can See and Polynome, said: “AI is moving toward an era defined by real-world impact, and the UAE is demonstrating how quickly that impact can scale. Its drive to build the world’s first AI-native government and position itself as a global AI leader reflects a bold, future-focused approach to national transformation. Machines Can Summits are designed to support that momentum by linking breakthroughs with practical deployment. The calibre of researchers, technologists, and industry leaders joining us this year reinforces our mission to advance AI responsibly and shape progress that benefits the region and the world.”

Machines Can Think forms part of the broader Machines Can Summits series, with the previous edition attracting more than 3,500 participants representing 82 countries. The 2026 edition will continue through two flagship events, Machines Can Think in Abu Dhabi and Machines Can See in Dubai, supported by a growing ecosystem of industry and community partners.

Machines Can Think 2026 is supported by Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, alongside a group of contributing organizations including NVIDIA, DDN, Women in AI, Yango Group, Sandooq Al Watan, Aiforia, and XPANCEO.