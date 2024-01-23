Visitors to the M42 stand will have the opportunity to attend over 40 discussions with health-tech and healthcare experts, available free of charge

M42 will be showcasing new innovations and partnerships with leading global players

Abu Dhabi, UAE: M42, a first-of-its-kind global health-tech powerhouse headquartered in Abu Dhabi, will take the spotlight as the official Global Health Partner at Arab Health 2024, scheduled from January 29 to February 1 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. With the event’s overarching theme of 'Connecting Minds, Transforming Healthcare,' attendees at M42's exhibit will witness firsthand the revolutionary advancements in health-tech. M42 stands at the forefront of reshaping the future of sustainable health through cutting-edge technologies, specializing in genomics and artificial intelligence (AI).

Visitors will have the opportunity to attend an insightful lineup of over 40 panel discussions and presentations with strategic topics delivered by more than 100 world-renowned physicians and health-tech experts at the M42 stand, available free of charge.

With up to six daily sessions, the agenda includes topics such as “Harnessing the power of genomics for preventive and personalized care” and “Environmental Sustainability in Middle East Healthcare.” The sessions explore the intersection of health, technology and sustainability, featuring diverse formats like fireside chats, panel discussions, TED-style talks, product life presentations and technical sessions. Each session is crafted to provide attendees with valuable insights and foster meaningful discussions.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, said: “At M42, we are committed to the sustainable future of health. We think holistically about people, not just patients and, health, not just healthcare, ensuring we are delivering both preventative solutions and provide leading complex care for those in need. We see technology not as a mere tool but as a transformative force that is rapidly reshaping global health. At Arab Health, we will be showcasing our world-class health-tech solutions and network of healthcare providers that epitomize the fusion of innovation and health. We will also be announcing new innovations and partnerships with leading global players that are set to transform the global health landscape."

New innovations, findings and partnerships with global health and technology leaders will be announced throughout the event, in addition to M42 technologies and solutions will also be on display. These solutions focus on prevention, personalization, precision, and streamlining traditional cumbersome healthcare processes, reducing costs and minimizing errors to create better patient outcomes.

Med42, one of M42’s most recent innovations, will be a prominent feature display at M42’s stand. The open-access clinical large language model (LLM) equipped with 70 billion parameters is designed to respond to medical questions and synthesize vast amounts of medical data, making it an indispensable AI tool for healthcare professionals and patients. People can interact with the model and understand the multitude of ways this can be implemented across the full health spectrum.

In addition to Med42, will be M42's Omics solutions that encompass leading multi-omics research and data analysis. The Omics Centre of Excellence harnesses the power of genomic, clinical and cross-disciplinary data to drive healthcare transformation, including the facilitation of the Emirati Genome Program.

M42 will also be bringing its prestigious lineup of globally renowned institutions such as Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Diaverum – the world’s third largest dialysis provider, the recently opened Mubadala Health Dubai, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Healthpoint, HealthPlus, among others to display insights and updates that are collectively contributing to M42’s advance healthcare practices.

As a global health company, M42 is an advocate for initiatives that catalyze positive change in the health sector. As the Global Health Partner of Arab Health, M42 reaffirms its dedication to adopting innovation, facilitating knowledge exchange and encouraging collaboration throughout the health sector across the world.

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative clinical solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing innovative solutions and unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative care to impactfully disrupt the global healthcare ecosystem.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines unique medical and data-centric technologies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class care.

M42 owns and manages an integrated portfolio of health-tech and healthcare service providers including Diaverum, G42 Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.