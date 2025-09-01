Visit Qatar, together with the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO), World Triathlon and Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation, has unveiled that Lusail City will host the 2025 Qatar T100 World Championship Final, scheduled for 10–13 December 2025.

Lusail will set the stage for the championships, featuring a 2km swim in the Arabian Gulf, an 80km cycle through the city’s landmark streets, and an 18km run across Lusail Plaza and Boulevard. The race will showcase Lusail City’s waterfront, iconic landmarks, and world-class sporting venues, including Lusail Stadium, site of the 2022 FIFA World CupTM Final.

The Qatar T100 weekend will conclude the T100 Triathlon World Tour season, bringing together the world’s top male and female triathletes to compete for the coveted World Championship title.

The event weekend in Lusail will combine professional racing with opportunities for amateur of all abilities. Participants can take part in the inaugural T100 Age Group World Championships, the 100km open-entry race, or the sprint-distance triathlon. In addition, a mass 5k/1km fun run is scheduled for Wednesday, December 10, designed to encourage residents and visitors to get active and join the festival.

Event highlights:

Wednesday, Dec 10: Mass 5k/1km fun run for the local community and visiting athletes

Thursday, Dec 11: Event and fan village opens with dining, entertainment, and expo across Lusail Plaza

Friday, Dec 12: Season-long ‘Race to Qatar’ series concludes with T100 Professional Races, awarding the 2025 World Championship title

Saturday, Dec 13: Amateur races including the T100 Age-Group World Championship, open-entry 100km distance, and sprint triathlon

A youth triathlon will also be included, with details to be announced in the coming weeks.

The T100 Triathlon World Tour spans nine races globally, beginning in Singapore in last April and culminating in Qatar in December. The Qatar final carries increased points, meaning performances here will have a decisive impact on the men’s and women’s world championship standings.

This year, past champions such as Taylor Knibb and Marten Van Riel, Olympic and World Championship winners, will headline the elite field, joined by top athletes from 13 countries.

The Qatar T100 offers triathlon fans worldwide an unparalleled experience. This championship reinforces Qatar’s growing status as a leading destination for international sporting excellence, and events such as the 2025 T100 Triathlon World Championship contribute to its sporting legacy. By hosting globally renowned events such as the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix and the AFC Asian Cup, Qatar has proven its ability to captivate international audiences and inspire sports enthusiasts worldwide, solidifying its reputation as a premier destination for world-class sporting experiences.

For more information, please visit https://visitqatar.com/intl-en/events-calendar/t100-triathlon-world-championship or contact Visit Qatar hotline at 106.

For media-related inquiries, please contact Visit Qatar’s Press Office on:

pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar’s calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar’s network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.com

About Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO)

The PTO is a sports body that is co-owned by its professional athletes, seeking to elevate and grow the sport of triathlon and take it to the next level. Its T100 Triathlon World Tour was introduced in January 2024 and is designated by World Triathlon as the ‘official World Championship for long distance triathlon’, which is part of a 12-year strategic partnership with the sport’s international governing body. The T100 Triathlon World Tour is a season-long schedule of World Championship level races competed over 100km (2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run), where the world’s best triathletes go head-to-head in iconic locations on a global broadcast showing the races live around the world in 195+ territories, courtesy of the PTO’s partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery as well as a range of other international, regional and local broadcasters. In 2025 these will include: Singapore, San Francisco, Vancouver, France, London, Spain, Wollongong, Dubai and then Qatar for the Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final. T100 weekends are ‘festivals of multisport’ and feature a range of opportunities for amateur athletes of all levels to get involved. From experienced amateurs tackling the 100km distance to first-time swim, bike and run participants taking on single discipline, untimed events. For more information visit www.t100triathlon.com

About World Triathlon

World Triathlon is the international governing body for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of triathlon and all related multisport disciplines around the world, including duathlon, aquathlon, cross triathlon and winter triathlon. Triathlon made its Olympic debut in Sydney 2000, with a third medal event, the Mixed Team Relay, added to the programme at Tokyo 2020, while para triathlon was first added to the Paralympic programme at Rio 2016. World Triathlon is proudly committed to the development of the sport worldwide, with inclusion, equality, sustainability and

transparency at our core as we seek to help triathletes at all levels of the sport to be extraordinary.

About Qatar Triathlon Federation

Qatar Triathlon Federation (QTF) is the national governing body for triathlon in Qatar. Since its inception, QTF has been dedicated to promoting the sport, fostering a vibrant community of athletes, and organizing events for amateurs and professionals alike. Along with the Qatar Triathlon Series, QTF hosts many annual triathlon events held to the highest standards, attracting local and international participants. Aligned with Qatar’s National Vision 2030, QTF is committed to nurturing local talent, developing the national team for regional and global competitions, and inspiring athletes of all ages to adopt active and healthy lifestyles.