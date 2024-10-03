Prominent stakeholders from Goumbook, Mohebi, Ehfaaz and Aramex took part in a panel discussion emphasizing the need for collective action to address environmental challenge

L’Oréal Middle East announces a strategic partnership with Sephora to promote sustainability and responsible consumption in the beauty industry, alongside a collaboration with a local NGO to support the empowerment of underprivileged women through training and employment opportunities

Dubai: L’Oréal, a global leader in beauty and sustainability, strengthened its commitment to a greener future at the second L’Oréal For the Future Summit.

These initiatives are designed to accelerate L’Oréal Middle East’s transformation towards an inclusive business growth model that respects planetary boundaries, empowers its ecosystem, and contributes to solving the environmental and social challenges facing the world.

In a major stride towards this goal, L’Oréal Middle East unveiled a forward-thinking collaboration with Sephora whereby both parties commit to four key areas that will steer their joint efforts towards achieving targets by 2027, ensuring they continue to lead the industry in sustainable practices. The four key areas include: Reliable consumption, eco-designed point of sale materials, women empowerment and upskilling in sustainability.

In terms of consumption, both companies will be working together to increase the availability of refillable, refills, and reusable products from L’Oréal’s luxury brands in the Middle East, with digital media campaigns and in-store visibility to create adoption among customers. With the eco-designed POS materials, L’Oréal Middle East will be adopting 75% eco-designed point-of-sale (POS) materials in Sephora stores under its 3R strategy: Respect consumers, regulations and the environment; Reduce weight by innovative product design; and Replace traditional materials with those that have a better environmental footprint. And as part of the L’Oréal’s Beauty for a Better Life program, the partners will jointly uplift women through training and employment opportunities. L’Oréal Middle East and Sephora will work with a local NGO to train, upskill and prepare 100 underprivileged women for employment in the beauty industry.

Laurent Duffier, Managing Director, L’Oréal Middle East, said: “"The L’Oréal For the Future Summit celebrates the progress we’ve made on our sustainability journey while reminding us of the many goals still ahead as we strive for a brighter future. Our commitment to the planet and our communities grows stronger with each passing year. We recognize that achieving meaningful change requires collaboration. That’s why partnerships like the one we are initiating with Sephora are so crucial; it’s through these collective efforts that we can truly bring meaningful change to the beauty industry. As two leading companies, we have the power to set the standard in sustainable products, eco-designed materials, and the empowerment of communities and workforces. This partnership stands as a testament to our shared dedication to creating a better, more sustainable future for all."

The second edition of the L’Oréal For the Future Summit welcomed H.E. Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council and Former Minister of Climate Change and Environment, UAE, as a keynote speaker, along with representatives from Ehfaaz, Aramex, Goumbook and Mohebi Logistics, who participated in a panel discussion related to reduction of waste and waste management, circular economy and CO2 reduction.

H.E. Dr. Abdallah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council and Former Minister of Climate Change and Environment, UAE, said: “As we pursue a more sustainable future, it is essential for the private sector globally to take a leading role in driving impactful change. The L’Oreal For The Future Summit has gathered key industry stakeholders to foster critical dialogue and facilitate collective action on pressing environmental challenges. By uniting our efforts, we can accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy and significantly reduce global emissions. This summit stands as a powerful testament to our shared commitment to sustainability, advocating for innovative solutions that prioritize environmental stewardship and responsible resource management. The insights and collaborations forged here will guide our initiatives as we work together to cultivate a sustainable and resilient future for communities around the world. Through collective advocacy and action, we can achieve remarkable outcomes in our quest for a healthier planet for generations to come.”

Climate Fresk, a French nonprofit organization whose aim is to raise public awareness about climate change, organized workshops along with booths and activities focused on green initiatives at the event.

L’Oréal’s sustainability initiatives across the Middle East

L'Oréal continues to drive impactful sustainability initiatives across the Middle East through other initiatives, which focus on waste reduction, water conservation, reducing CO2 emissions, and women’s empowerment.

Garnier launched Saudi Arabia's first recycling program, recycling 340 tons of waste, while promoting refillable products, significantly reducing material usage.

L'Oréal's partnerships with Mohebi and Aramex have reduced CO2 emissions through the use of electric vehicles, optimized routes and biodiesel fuels.

L'Oréal's commitment to empowering women has impacted over 25,000 women in the region. The L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science program has supported 51 female researchers in the GCC with AED 3.4 million in endowments. The L'Oréal Paris "Stand Up Against Street Harassment" campaign trained over 10,000 women in the GCC. Additionally, L'Oréal Professionnel's Hairdressing Academy in Saudi Arabia boasts a 70% employment rate for its graduates.

Through the L'Oréal Fund for Women, AED 1.24 million was pledged to Shamsaha in Bahrain, supporting women’s rights. Other initiatives include the "Fight with Care" program in Saudi Arabia, aiding 1,000 cancer patients, and the NxL training program, which has enhanced the employability of 4,900 graduates since 2022.