London: - The 15th edition of the World Halal Business Conference Circuit (WHBC) 2023 kicks off in London, United Kingdom today. Hosted by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, Malaysia (MITI Malaysia), and organised by Halal Development Corporation Berhad (HDC), this esteemed industry event serves as a global platform for Halal thought leadership and knowledge sharing within the Halal economy.

Under the theme "Halal Opportunities in a Borderless World," WHBC Circuit 2023 London takes center stage in the new era of Halal business, exploring industry trends, challenges, and emerging opportunities on a global scale. This event brings together major industry sectors, offering a comprehensive platform for Halal stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and grow.

The highlight of the opening day was an address by The Right Honourable Dato’ Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, shedding light on the future of the Halal industry. His speech emphasised on Malaysia's influential role in steering the growth of the Halal industry, embracing the concept of 'Halal Diplomacy.' This approach underscores the importance of strengthening international relationships, fostering cooperation, and harmonising ecosystem among Halal economies worldwide.

"Through Halal Diplomacy, our primary goal is to strengthen our international relationships, fostering stronger ties between countries. Additionally, we are committed to facilitating our allies' access to the Halal market, ensuring they can participate in the growth of the Halal economy alongside us," said Ahmad Zahid in his Official Address.

The WHBC Circuit 2023 London marked three significant milestones in its trajectory. Firstly, the collaboration between two major entities, HDC and the Malaysian Palm Oil Certification Council (MPOCC), highlights a shared commitment to sustainability. This collaboration is a crucial step forward, enhancing the ethical credentials, transparency, and sustainability of the Halal industry.

Secondly, the Deputy Prime Minister announced RM2.67 billion (£459 million) in secured financing facilities, empowering the Halal economy with the support of international and Malaysian banks, alongside financial institutions. This financial boost has the potential to accelerate innovation and expansion, increasing competitiveness on the global stage while facilitating capacity building, technology adoption, and access to new markets for Halal businesses.

Lastly, the conference highlighted Malaysia's commitment to reinforce Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and high skilled job creation, supporting a capable and resourceful workforce to meet the growing demands of the Halal industry. This commitment not only serves immediate job creation needs but also promises long-term benefits for the nation's economy.

The overarching strategy was further elaborated in the speech by Mr. Khairul Azwan Harun, the Chairman of Halal Development Corporation (HDC). His address emphasised the role of innovation, trade, and investment in fostering a robust, sustainable Halal industry.

The WHBC Circuit 2023 program offers a diverse range of events and engaging sessions covering vital topics through thought-provoking panel discussions, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities throughout the two-day conference.

Before the conference, HDC conducted multiple training sessions to raise awareness of Halal practices, provide updates on the certification process, and encourage engaging discussions. Additionally, the Halal Industry Field Trip Programs facilitated knowledge exchange between Malaysian entrepreneurs and UK businesses, promoting cross-cultural collaboration and exploration of new possibilities.

At the forefront of the Halal market, WHBC Circuit 2023 is dedicated to sustainable and inclusive growth, fostering innovative solutions and building a global community committed to a prosperous and inclusive future within the Halal industry.

For detailed information on the complete WHBC Circuit 2023 program in London, please visit the official website at https://whbc.hdcglobal.com/programme/.

