Marrakech, Morocco: - Today, Logitech announced it is participating at GITEX Africa 2024, the second edition of Africa’s largest tech event, held in Marrakech, Morocco from May 29th to 31st, showcasing solutions centered around workspace transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), and sustainability in video collaboration. Given Africa's accelerating rise as a prominent global player in digital transformation and the ongoing AI revolution, Logitech's solutions can empower African businesses to effectively respond to new and emerging work trends and capitalize on the abundant possibilities that lie ahead.

With its newest AI-driven solutions, Logitech continues to shape the future of workspaces, ensuring seamless team collaboration and enhanced productivity in the era of hybrid work. Harnessing the power of AI, organizations can easily set up workspaces that fit their unique business requirements while also taking employees' wants and needs into account.

As a responsible leader in video collaboration, Logitech will additionally highlight how its Design for Sustainability (DfS) approach paves the way towards a more sustainable tomorrow. Since all of Logitech's video collaboration devices running CollabOS will now be manufactured with next-life plastics, enterprises can actually outfit entire conference rooms with environmentally friendly technology.

Loubna Imenchal, Head of Enterprise Business for AMECA, at Logitech, commented on the company's participation in GITEX Africa 2024: “Logitech is excited to be taking part in GITEX Africa 2024, an event that illustrates the remarkable progress of African nations in their digital transformation journeys. Thanks to ongoing development and significant infrastructure improvements, organizations all over the continent can now properly explore the benefits of hybrid work arrangements. In this new, hybrid world of work, video calls have become the norm for teams to interact, work together, develop strategies, share knowledge, and brainstorm. With our AI-driven video conferencing solution portfolio, African organizations can effortlessly create a more inclusive and dynamic environment that meets the diverse needs of a modern hybrid workforce. However, Logitech is not only uniquely positioned to make work more productive and satisfying, but to do it in a sustainable way that is good for the planet and our common future.”

With groundbreaking AI-powered technologies such as RightSight, RightSound, and RighLight, as well as the Logitech Sync device management software, Logitech has long been a passionate advocate of AI and has consistently used its strengths to elevate video conferencing. Visitors at GITEX Africa 2024 will have the opportunity to experience in person the vast potential that Logitech's latest advancements in AI unlock for forward-thinking organizations, including:

Logitech Rally Bar Hudde

Rally Bar Huddle is a next-generation all-in-one solution that brings a premium video conferencing experience to huddle and small rooms at the touch of a button. Quick to set up in person or remotely and simple to manage, the Rally Bar Huddle can easily integrate with existing video conferencing solutions through CollabOS. Implementing Logitech’s cutting-edge AI video intelligence, advanced sound pickup, noise suppression, and ongoing software improvements, the Rally Bar Huddle ensures that everyone is seen and heard clearly, providing a natural and equitable meeting experience for remote attendees.

Logitech Sight

This AI-powered tabletop companion camera works together with a front-of-room camera like the Logitech Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini to intelligently provide a front-and-center view of meeting participants around the table, taking the hybrid meetings experience to the next level. With seamless integration with all major video conferencing platforms, Sight enhances the hybrid meeting experience by capturing audio and video deeper into the room, following the action and making remote attendees feel more included and engaged.

Visit Logitech's booth 3C-20, Hall 3 at GITEX Africa 2024 to get in touch with a member of the company's seasoned experts.

-Ends-

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and more of its business products and enterprise solutions at www.logitech.com/business, the company blog, Logitech Business or @LogitechBiz.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.