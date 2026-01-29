​​​​​ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – Lockheed Martin hosted a three-day Industry Week at the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, bringing together industry partners from across the United Arab Emirates to expand the inclusion of UAE companies in future defense programs. The forum connected senior Lockheed Martin leaders, government and military stakeholders, and emerging UAE suppliers to explore collaboration aligned with the company’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense and Air Battle Management roadmaps.

During the event, participants explored cutting‑edge advances in artificial intelligence, 5G communications, cybersecurity, spectrum management, and video‑imagery exploitation, key technologies that are shaping the next generation of defense solutions. Sessions were designed to highlight how UAE firms can localize critical capabilities, share expertise, and expand high-skilled technical expertise to strengthen the nation’s defense industrial base and long-term sovereign resilience.

“Our Industry Week reflects how the defense industry is evolving,” said Daniel Mouton, chief executive for Lockheed Martin in the Middle East. “Customers want more than finished systems, they want to build capability at home. Lockheed Martin understands this, and we embrace it. Working with UAE companies across our portfolios including in AI, 5G, cybersecurity and spectrum management to help grow high-value capabilities in the Emirates while strengthening innovation and industrial resilience that benefits both the UAE and the United States.”

Key outcomes from the event include:

Formalized pathways for UAE companies to integrate into Lockheed Martin’s IAMD and ABM programs.

Commitments to joint training programs that will up‑skill local talent in AI‑driven defense analytics, secure communications, and advanced sensor integration.

Agreements to co‑develop select technology demonstrations, leveraging UAE expertise in 5G and cyber‑resilience.

Expanded collaboration frameworks with government and industry partners aimed at ensuring a seamless, end‑to‑end supply chain for future defense platforms.

The event also reinforced Lockheed Martin’s dedication to modernization initiatives, positioning the UAE as a strategic hub for next‑generation defense technologies. The company looks forward to deepening relationships forged over the three days and translating them into tangible projects that bolster the UAE’s security and industrial sovereignty.

