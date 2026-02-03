Welcoming 16,473 trade visitors from 95 countries, the top visiting regions outside the UAE included Saudi Arabia, China, India, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Oman, Germany, Qatar and Kuwait

An expanded knowledge programme featured over 140 speakers, who led more than 55 conference sessions at THINKLIGHT, InSpotLight and the Smart Building Summit

Dubai, UAE: Light + Intelligent Building Middle East 2026, held from 12-14 January at Dubai World Trade Centre, reaffirmed its position as MENA’s leading event for lighting and building technology, welcoming 16,473 trade visitors from 95 countries.

The 2026 edition brought together 340 exhibitors from 30 countries from the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and North America. In addition, the event featured four international pavilions showcasing innovations from around the world.

Spanning 17,432 gross square metres across four exhibition halls, the show featured leading brands, including Signify, Honeywell, LEDVANCE, Opple, KNX, Schneider Electric, Theben and Airzone.

Visitors travelled to Dubai from across the GCC and international markets, with the top visiting countries outside of the UAE including Saudi Arabia, China, India, UK, Egypt, Oman, Germany, Qatar and Kuwait. Reflecting a strong onsite experience, 94% visitors to Light + Intelligent Building Middle East 2026 were satisfied with the quality of the conferences and 93% were satisfied with the quality of exhibitors and brands. The event achieved an overall visitor satisfaction rate of 97%.

Abdul Muhsin, Show Director for Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, said, “Light + Intelligent Building Middle East 2026 has once again demonstrated the scale of opportunity and innovation driving the region's built environment. With strong visitor satisfaction and a highly international audience, the event continues to play a vital role in connecting global suppliers with regional demand, supporting the development of smarter, more energy-efficient and future-ready buildings.”

Alongside the exhibition, the event delivered an expanded knowledge programme, across THINKLIGHT, InSpotLight, and the Smart Building Summit, featuring over 140 speakers across more than 55 sessions and providing 48 hours of immersive content.

Now in its fourth edition, the Smart Building Summit brought together policymakers, standards bodies, and technology and sustainability leaders to explore how regulation and innovation are accelerating the adoption of intelligent, energy-efficient buildings.

THINKLIGHT, meanwhile, provided a platform for regional and international lighting professionals to exchange insights through new formats including The Design Deep Dive, Project Perspectives and Conversations in Light.

Completing the conference programme, InSpotLight showcased the latest developments in lighting technology and design, including The Specifiers’ Arena – Product Pitch, where shortlisted companies presented their products live on stage as part of the final judging stages of the Light Middle East Awards.

The 12th edition of the Light Middle East Awards, the industry's most sought-after recognition platform celebrating innovation and excellence in lighting design and technology, was held on 14 January at Conrad Dubai.

The event recognised 17 winners across the project, product and partnership categories, with Licht Kunst Licht winning the Project of the Year - International Award for the Cologne Cathedral and Delta Lighting Design securing the coveted Light Middle East Project of the Year Award for Desert Rock Resort.

Award-winning lighting products included Bloomaire Kinetic Chandelier by Lumoconcept, Aperture by Fluxwerx Illumination, Lumenfacade Max Opticolour+ by Lumenpulse, RCL by Luminii: Nova, and Zhiwer WW by Fenos BVBA. iGuzzini Middle East was also announced as the Partner of the Year at the Awards ceremony. Winners were selected by an independent panel of 34 judges from 9 countries, chaired by Martin Lupton and Sharon Stammers, Co-Founders, Light Collective UK.

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East showcased six product sectors, including Technical Lighting, Electric Lamps and Components, Decorative Lighting, Architectural Lighting, Electrical Engineering, and Smart Home and Building Automation.

Part of the International Light + Building brand, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East was co-located with Intersec to create MENA’s largest trade fair covering the building services sector. The next edition of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East will take place from 11-13 January 2027.

About Light + Intelligent Building Middle East

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East brings together world-renowned brands, regional players, and promising innovators for an exciting three-day showcase from 11-13 January 2027 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Featuring products within lighting, electrical engineering, home, and building automation, the exhibition has played a vital role in the growth and development of the industry since its launch in 2006, with a solid representation of global products and brands, several educational conferences, certified workshops, and leading awards programme to recognize the very best the industry has to offer. For more information, please visit our website.